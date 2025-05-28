Keith Urban reveals why there are no 'rules' for time spent away from Nicole Kidman and their daughters

As a working musician for nearly three decades, Keith Urban is used to spending time on the road, including days away from home. But that perspective shifts as a family man.

Since 2006, the musician, 57, has been married to actress Nicole Kidman, also 57, and the couple share teen daughters Sunday, 16, and Faith, 14.

While both parents have extremely successful careers that take them to all corners of the world, in a new interview, Keith explained that managing long distance is all about balance.

Speaking with Yahoo! Entertainment, the "You Look Good in My Shirt" hitmaker explained that the couple are used to spending time apart for work but don't have any set "rules" for managing that process.

Rather, they simply "want" to be together all the time, which he reasons is the thing keeping them together. "I've never believed in rules. It's gotta be a want, you know?" he shared.

"And I don't want to be away from my family for too long, so I don't need a rule," Keith continued. "I'm really lucky that I get to tour the way I do, which is kind of three shows in a row, and then three to four days off. Then three shows in a row."

As it turns out, despite a global tour on the horizon, the High and Alive Tour, he never ends up spending that long away from the family's primary home in Nashville, Tennessee. "It's pretty rare to even be gone for two weeks. It's fortuitous where Nashville is [located] in that it's a fairly decent flying time to a lot of places."

The country music star is clearly just as excited to get on the road this go around than any of his previous tours, with the High and Alive Tour set to be his 14th headlining concert tour.

"I got a lot of new band members. It's a new stage, it's a new production, so there's more things new about it than there isn't," Keith detailed. "I just feel a sense of freshness and excited energy to get out and play and see what works, what doesn't work, what we have to move and shape, and just be in the moment with the audience. It always feels brand-new to me."

Although, as it turns out, while Keith is getting his mojo back on the stage, Nicole is taking a bit of a quieter approach to the coming year, even sharing previously that she's planning to take this summer off after extensive amounts of work both in TV and film over the past 12 months alone.

She noted previously to The Hollywood Reporter that 2025 will be "actually not as crazy," considering "I was much more out there last year; this year I have Holland, I have Nine Perfect Strangers, and then I'm off for the rest of year. So, oh well!"

Nicole does still have a few more projects in the pipeline for this year, although those are likely to be released much later and won't begin production until after the summer. She is an executive producer on the Australian TV show The Last Anniversary, and will produce and star in the series Scarpetta (opposite Jamie Lee Curtis) and Margo's Got Money Troubles (opposite Elle Fanning).