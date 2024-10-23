Hailey Bieber reacts to Justin Bieber's surprise post-baby gift

It seems like motherhood is so far quite blissful for Hailey Bieber, who welcomed her son Jack Blues Bieber with husband Justin Bieber this August.

The model and Rhode founder, 27, has shared occasional updates on social media since becoming a mom, although aims to keep their son's life private and avoids sharing photos.

Her latest was a sweet one, showing just how much her musician husband, 30, is already taking care of her while they adapt to becoming first-time parents.

© Instagram

Hailey took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of a little potted plant resting on a side table near their porch, revealing it was a gift from Justin.

"@justinbieber bought me a plant for no reason," she wrote with a teary-eyed emoji, adding: "It's the little things," beside the sun-kissed photo.

Justin and Hailey didn't announce their pregnancy until May of this year, already six months into the pregnancy, with footage from their vow renewal ceremony in which she wore a sheer lace white dress and cradled her growing bump. See the moment in the video below...

She told W Magazine in an interview after that she found it relatively smooth to hide the pregnancy for so long. "I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time. didn't have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff."

"I probably could have hid it until the end," Hailey continued. "But I didn't enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn't feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life."

© Instagram

She also spoke about feeling anxious in the build-up to giving birth about not being able to enjoy private time with her "Sorry" singer husband anymore. "In the beginning, it was super emotional for me. Like, 'I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?' I'm trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us."

Hailey and Justin first began dating in 2015 but broke it off after just a couple months. However, they reconciled years later, in June 2018, and surprised the world with news of their engagement the following month, tying the knot that November.

© Instagram

Social media users have often been critical of the couple and speculated their relationship status, something that Hailey clapped back against during her interview, acknowledging that it quite "hurt."

"People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one," she admitted. "'Oh, they're falling apart. They hate each other. They're getting divorced.' It’s like people don't want to believe that we're happy."

© Instagram

"I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I've tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what's going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn't actually ever hurt any less."