Hilary Swank takes fans inside family home with photo of her twins in matching festive looks

Hilary Swank is marking a holly, jolly holiday with her adorable two twins, who are growing up right before fans' eyes.

The two-time Oscar winner, 51, took to her Instagram page on Monday, December 29 with a very rare snapshot of the two-year-old toddlers, who she keeps out of the spotlight in an effort to maintain their privacy.

The actress welcomed her twins, Aya and Ohm, in April of 2023 with her husband Philip Schneider. Hilary and Philip have been married since 2018, and divide their time between a lakefront abode in Bellingham, Washington and a mountainside estate in Telluride, Colorado.

While it's unclear which home she celebrated the holidays at, the twins, with their backs facing the camera, looked so cute in their matching tartan fits from Pink Chicken, with her daughter wearing a frock and her son in an identical button down with brown corduroy pants.

The two stood in front of the family's huge Christmas tree admiring the ornaments, sharing a glimpse inside Hilary's brightly lit home, including a patterned red rug and high ceilings.

"Hope you all had the opportunity to slow down and embrace the big and little magical moments of the Holidays," she captioned the photo. "Wishing you a joyful, healthy and abundant 2026 from my family to yours."

"My loves," Mariska Hargitay commented in response, with one social media user adding: "Wow! You just had those babies! Love this pic! Thanks for sharing! Have a safe and happy New Year!" and another similarly sharing: "Adorable babies!! Merry Christmas to you & your beautiful family!"

Hilary on motherhood

The Boys Don't Cry star made the decision to freeze her eggs at 37, which gave her a bit of a cushion when it came to the prospect of motherhood. She was 47 when she became pregnant, and 48 when she gave birth to her twins.

"I would have had kids earlier," she told Women's Health. "I'm not saying I actively waited until 47. But that was a magical time in my life, when it all culminated. It was the right time for myriad reasons."

She credits having her babies in her late 40s with giving her more perspective as a mother, while simultaneously giving her career the time to develop and allowing herself more breathing room to step away from the screen. "I'm a very different parent than I would've been, even in my early 40s," she further noted.

"I'm much more patient. I'm much more understanding. I am much more, I think, interested in a different way than I would've been," adding that she finds herself "fascinated" by their brains and what makes them "tick." She also notes that not being "divided" by her work allowed her to "really sink in and be present with them and be a hands-on parent."