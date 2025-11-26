Exclusive: Caprice Bourret opens up about her sons' acting debuts - and why they changed their minds

Caprice Bourret has spoken exclusively to HELLO! about her role in the new festive film A Scottish Christmas Secret and reveals that her sons, 12-year-old Jax and Jett, made their acting debuts in the film.

After initially feeling shock at her boys' desire to enter the acting profession, and her husband Ty Comfort being against the idea, Caprice, 54, told him, "Trust me there’s a method behind my madness" – which you can read more about in our interview below.

Caprice stars in A Scottish Christmas Secret

Caprice hosted the UK premiere of her new film at her London home to mark the launch of the Brain Tumour Research Christmas Appeal, of which she's a patron. The supermodel previously suffered her own meningioma diagnosis and subsequent successful surgical intervention in 2017.

Among the guests at the premiere was 14-year-old Connie Campbell from South Woodford in East London, who was diagnosed with a grade 4 medulloblastoma (malignant brain tumour) in September 2022. Connie’s most recent MRI scan, in May this year, was clear.

Caprice says: "Meeting a young woman like Connie inspires hope in us all and I’m proud to stand with her in support of the Brain Tumour Research Christmas Appeal to raise funds for game-changing research and campaign for greater investment into clinical trials. That is the only way we are going to change the story for brain tumour patients."

Here, Caprice opens up to HELLO! about her new movie…

Hi Caprice, what was it like working with your sons on set? Was this their film debut? To be honest, when they first came to me and said they wanted to be actors, I got a fright. Initially, my husband was against it. I told him, "Trust me there’s a method behind my madness." By the end of the film, the boys said to me, "Mummy, we’ve changed our minds. We don’t want to be actors - in fact, we find it boring and we were freezing the whole time" And at that point I looked at my husband, and I said, "I told you, so see, there is a method behind my madness."

Caprice with her son Jett in the film

Tell us about your perfect Christmas Christmas is one of my favourite days of the year. I’m with the people I love the most and the second thing I love in life is pigging out, but no carbs this year.





How will you be spending Christmas this year? Most of my family lives in America so this Christmas we’ll be travelling from the East Coast to the West Coast. My kids really miss my mum during the year as she absolutely dotes on them. It’s a special time and will be a fun-filled and hectic few weeks off!



© Alan Strutt Caprice with Connie Campbell

What was it like filming with your co-stars Patsy Kensit and Alex Grumble? I love Pats to bits. She’s been one of my dearest friends for about five thousand years now, so our relationship in my movie, where she’s playing my sister, felt very natural. I was so happy when she agreed to be in A Scottish Christmas Secret. It was so much fun playing sisters. Alex is such a character - everyone loved him. He played the role perfectly, and our characters had great chemistry.

Why was making this film so special to you? Being an independent female-led production company making a success of it in the romantic comedy genre is one thing, but it’s also so special to me because I just love creating positive, feel-good content. Strong friendships, a sense of community and traditional family values, lots of love and I have an appreciation of the importance of God. There is so much negativity in the world, and I just want to make a positive difference. I want people to walk away smiling; if the film gives someone even a moment of escape or a little joy, then I’ve done my job.

Were there any funny or poignant moments while making the film? My co-star picked up a cold right before the main kissing scene, of course! So it was a bit funny trying to navigate the kissing without catching his cold. I took a lot of vitamin C that week. One of the most poignant things for me was seeing how passionate our crew was. They showed up every day, working so hard and putting their hearts into it. A film like this only comes together when everyone is that committed. We became like a family.



A Scottish Christmas Secret is out now on My5/Channel 5

For more information and to donate to the Brain Tumour Research Christmas Appeal, visit braintumourresearch.org/christmas