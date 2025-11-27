WATCH: Princess Lilibet, 4, sports fiery Rapunzel hair in new Thanksgiving photos with Prince Archie

Princess Lilibet, much like her brother, Prince Archie, has certainly inherited her hair from their father, Prince Harry, and it's only getting more fiery as she gets older.

In a brand new video collage of photos shared to Meghan Markle's personal Instagram story, the family could be seen working together to bake some cookies for a Thanksgiving initiative from the Archewell Foundation, the non-profit organisation founded by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

© Instagram The rarely-seen Princess Lilibet, whose hair has grown very long, stole the show in the new photo montage

The star of the show was Princess Lilibet, whose fiery hair looks longer than ever tied back into an adorable plait, which peeked out from her little black cap.

Attending the WellChild Awards in 2024, Prince Harry proudly told HELLO!'s Chief Content Officer, Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon, about his children's hair, saying: "Archie and Lili have been blessed with their mother's thick hair," rather self-effacingly, as he marvelled that it won't be long until Lili can sit on hers.

See the full photo montage shared by Meghan Markle in the video above…

In the video's caption, the Duchess of Sussex wrote: "Show up, do good", which is the Archewell Foundation's slogan, and something that the couple have clearly been instilling into their children from a young age.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's desire to raise charitable children

Throughout Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's childhoods, their parents have made it abundantly clear that they have the goal of teaching them both gratitude and charitable values.

During an interview with The Cut for The New York Times, the Duchess of Sussex took journalist Allison P. Davis with her to collect little Prince Archie from school.

© Instagram Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie on set

Throughout the ride, the journalist noted that Meghan "reminds [Archie] of the manners that make the man" when he forgets to say please and thank you. She also recounted how the mother-of-two stopped at a light to give an unhoused man on the corner of the street a new backpack.

Allison also explained that the family are "teaching Archie that some people live in big houses, some in small, and that some are between homes," also describing how they prepared kits with water and snacks to give out.

Though the interview took place in 2022, it's clear from Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's involvement in Archewell's initiative for Thanksgiving that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have continued to teach their two children about the importance of being charitable since.