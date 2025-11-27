Joanna Gaines expresses concern for husband Chip and 7-year-old son's safety

Joanna Gaines was left fearing for her husband, Chip Gaines, and their seven-year-old son Crew's safety during filming of their new show, Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House.

In a sneak peek of their spinoff series, the 47-year-old was startled when she heard rustling coming from the woods behind her as she spoke on camera about renovation plans for the new home.

The camera then pans to the woods, revealing what appears to be a bear moving around a tree.

"It's either Sasquatch or Chip Gaines, but I do think that was a bear," Joanna says from the balcony before moving closer to the ledge to take another look.

"Oh my gosh, it's a bear!" she exclaims. "It's a bear!"

Off camera, a crew member says: "Do we have anyone down there?" and a shaky Joanna responds: "Well, Chip is down there with [our son] Crew."

Footage then cuts out, leaving viewers no choice but to tune in to see what happens during the family's bear encounter.

In October, it was also announced that Joanna and Chip were bringing back their iconic Fixer Upper franchise with the brand new spin-off, Fixer Upper: Mountain House, which will see them tackle renovations on a mountain house in a state outside of Texas.

© HGTV/YouTube Joanna was concerned for Chip and Crew's safety after spotting a bear

While the couple teased on their social media page that they will hit up several states over the course of the show, a press release from Warner Bros. Discovery revealed that the very first will be Colorado.

The three-part limited series will debut on December 9 on Magnolia Network and HGTV and will be the first Fixer Upper project outside of their home state.

© Nick Kelley Fixer Upper Colorado Mountain House will debut on December 9

"In Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House, Chip and Joanna take on a 1960s mountain property in Colorado, tackling unique design and construction hurdles that come with high-altitude living," the release stated.

"Together, they blend original mid-century details with European-inspired finishes, transforming the home into their own timeless family retreat nestled in the Rockies."

Joanna touched on how much Colorado has become a haven and beloved holiday getaway for their family, which also includes sons Drake, 20, Duke, 17, and daughters Ella, 19, and Emmie, 15.



© Nick Kelley Fixer Upper: Mountain House is the first Fixer Upper project outside Texas

"Colorado has come to be a special place for our family," she said. "And somewhere in between ski trips and spring breaks over the last decade, a dream took root to one day carve out a place of our own.

"While taking Fixer Upper out of state meant we were in for a steep learning curve, our hope is that this home would far outlast us, and we can't wait to share it with you."