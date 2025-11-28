How Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn is just like her mom, 18 years after her death

Anna Nicole Smith, who would have been 58 years old on November 28, died in 2007 when her daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, was only five months old.

Despite not growing up with her mom, Dannielynn's dad, Larry Birkhead, has revealed several similarities his daughter shares with the late star.

Not only is the 19-year-old the spitting image of her mom, with bright blue eyes, full lips, a beaming smile, and blonde hair, but Dannielynn has several of her personality traits, too.

At this year's Kentucky Derby in May, which Larry and Dannielynn attend every year, and it is where he met Anna Nicole in 2003, he revealed that his daughter has developed her mom's appreciation for money.

Similarities between Anna Nicole and Dannielynn

Speaking to Access Hollywood about what he was looking forward to at the Derby, Larry said: "Just hanging out and seeing old friends that we've met over the years. I don't really bet; I keep the money because [Dannielynn] spends a lot of money, she's like her mom in that department."

© Instagram Dannielynn has inherited her late mom's beautiful facial features

In a 2023 interview with People, proud dad Larry shared some surprising things Dannielynn and Anna Nicole have in common, despite the teen never getting to know her mom.

Larry said Dannielynn is just like Anna Nicole when it comes to showing kindness, adding, "she's generous like her mom".

© Getty Images Dannielynn has her mom's smile and blue eyes

He also pointed out that both his daughter and the late Playboy model are incredible picky eaters. "And at the same time, she's a picky eater like her mom. Oh, my gosh!" he said.

"She eats no meat at all. One time in her life, she's eaten meat. She does not eat meat at all, but she's not a gigantic vegetable fan, either.

© Instagram Dannielynn is a picky eater, just like her mom

"It's been a struggle ever since she was little. She's a big pasta eater, loves pizza, and things, and we add vitamins and different things to get her well-rounded."

He added: "She gets a lot of sauce on her pizza. Her mom was a sauce, a condiment freak. She would just extra, extra, extra, extra everything and load it down. And that's how Dannielynn is."

© Getty Images Larry revealed Dannielynn is 'generous like her mom'

Dannielynn has been raised largely out of the spotlight following the death of her mother on February 8, 2007. Anna Nicole was found unresponsive in a Florida hotel room and was pronounced dead in the hospital. She was just 39.

Initially, it was Anna Nicole's ex-husband, Howard J. Marshall, who was 63 years her senior, who was listed on the birth certificate as Dannielynn's father. However, Larry claimed paternity, and a DNA test later confirmed that he was indeed the little girl's dad.

Over the years, Larry has shared snippets into Dannielynn's life, and the father and daughter duo have a joint Instagram account, which they update with sweet photos of their various outings.

© Getty Images Larry and Dannielynn are incredibly close

Dannielynn is incredibly close to her dad, but he has made sure to keep her mother's memory alive, and each year they attend the Barnstable-Brown Gala ahead of the Kentucky Derby.

Larry started the tradition when Dannielynn was just three years old, previously revealing that he takes his daughter to the annual event to both honor the past as well as to create new memories with her.