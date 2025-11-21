Kate Hudson admits Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell 'were a mess' in new update on famous parents

Kate Hudson has been making headlines following the release of the first-look trailer for her new movie with Hugh Jackman, Song Sung Blue.

The 46-year-old has not only won rave reviews from critics ahead of the film's release, but her performance sparked an emotional reaction from her parents, Goldie Hawn and stepdad Kurt Russell, whom Kate affectionately calls "Pa."

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show on Friday alongside Hugh, Kate revealed that Goldie and Kurt were reduced to tears when they watched the movie.

"They were a mess," Kate said, admitting her parents weren't the only ones who had an emotional response.

WATCH: Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman star in 'Song Sung Blue'

"Hugh and I were also a mess when we saw it for the first time, which is really rare. It is such an intense love story," she added.

Song Sung Blue is a biographical musical drama based on the real-life story of Mike and Claire Sardina, a Milwaukee couple who reinvent themselves as a Neil Diamond tribute act called Lightning & Thunder.

© Getty Images Hugh and Kate star in Song Sung Blue

The synopsis reads: "Two down-on-their-luck musicians, played by Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson, form a joyous Neil Diamond tribute band, proving it's never too late to find love and follow your dreams."

Kate admitted that the film has already received Neil's stamp of approval. "I was brought up really near where he lives, but I had never met him, so I asked if I could visit," she explained.

© Getty Images Kate revealed that Goldie and Kurt cried when they watched the movie

"It was such a lovely emotional meeting. He loves Mike and Claire, and he loves the movie. He was so grateful for it, which I was not expecting."

Hugh added: "Neil rang me crying because he was so moved by the movie. I went to meet him and actually stayed the night.

© Getty Images Kate plays Claire Sardina in Song Sung Blue

"It was so great when at dinner time, he suggested Karaoke. We sang, 'I Dreamed a Dream' from Les Mis, 'Can't Help Falling in Love,' and 'Sweet Caroline.' It was wonderful."

The film charts Mike and Claire's rise from small-town performers to finding love, redemption and success on stage – navigating Mike's troubled past and a serious accident that sidelines Claire – while performing some of Neil Diamond's most beloved hits.

The movie is set to be released on Christmas Day, and viewers have praised the "amazing" first-look trailer for the star-studded musical drama, hailing it a "masterpiece."

Not only does it follow the gripping true story of the couple's rise to fame in the '80s and '90s, but Hugh and Kate's performances (and, yes, they are actually singing) look truly dazzling.

© WireImage Song Sung Blue features Neil Diamond's music

Plus, the supporting cast boasts the brilliant Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos) and Succession's Fisher Stevens, and Neil Diamond proved he was also on board with the film by granting the creators the rights to his music.

The movie first premiered at the AFI Film Festival on October 26 and is currently sitting at 80% on Rotten Tomatoes. Deadline dubbed it a "real, emotional" depiction of how "unpredictable life can sometimes get", while Awards Radar penned: "Song Sung Blue is a big-hearted and winning musical love story with all the emotions."