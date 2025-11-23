Michelle Pfeiffer reveals decision to put work on pause after becoming a grandmother

Michelle Pfeiffer may be notoriously private when it comes to her family life, but in a new interview, she explained that the plan to put them first over her career is currently on the docket.

The actress, 67, who stars in the upcoming Christmas comedy Oh. What. Fun., and will also executive produce and star in Yellowstone spin-off The Madison, spoke with Fox News Digital about embracing her new life as a grandmother first, actress second. The Oscar-nominated star has previously also spoken about taking breaks from acting to focus on her family life or due to a more nuanced approach to taking on projects.

© Getty Images Michelle Pfeiffer confirmed that it was her daughter Claudia Rose who had become a mother

During an appearance on the SmartLess podcast in September, Michelle revealed for the first time that one of her children had welcomed a baby in 2024. Now, she confirmed to the publication that it was indeed her daughter, Claudia Rose, who had become a mom.

"Well, I mean, look, I am feeling very blessed for the opportunities that are presenting themselves to me and loving the work," the Scarface star explained. "I've been, like, working with incredible cast members in all three things that I've done recently."

"Great directors, great material. However, little did I know my daughter was planning on getting pregnant, which she did successfully," she continued, elaborating on her decision to hopefully take most of 2026 off to spend with her family. Michelle, who adopted Claudia as a newborn months before marrying her husband, renowned writer and producer David E. Kelley, also has a son, John Henry Kelley II, born in 1994.

"And lo and behold, here I am working a lot. So I think I'm going to have probably most of next year off, which I'm really looking forward to," Michelle gushed, gratefully dubbing her life "an embarrassment of riches."

© Alamy Stock Photo She also shares a son, John Henry Kelley II

"I'm just really wanting my choices and the way I spend my time — whatever time I have left — to spend it meaningfully is what I'm focusing on," she explained. She further emphasized during her previous appearance on SmartLess with Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes how she keeps her family life off the grid.

"I realize I have a finite amount of time left and – I might announce on this show – that I became a grandmother last year," she told the hosts. "I've been very quiet about it and it is – it's heaven. It's ridiculous," adding that she probably "wouldn't have taken on so much work" if she'd known beforehand of the family addition, but has "enjoyed everything."

© Getty Images The actress shares her two children with longtime husband David E. Kelley

Michelle usually doesn't share photos of her family on social media in an effort to keep that part of her life out of the spotlight. Little is known about Claudia and John's lives now, although both made more public appearances when they were younger to support their famous parents.

Her latest project, Oh. What. Fun., is scheduled for a December 3 release, also starring Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Denis Leary and Dominic Sessa. In The Madison, one of several spin-offs of the lucrative Taylor Sheridan franchise, she will be joined by Patrick J. Adams, Kurt Russell and Elle Chapman, among others.