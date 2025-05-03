Dannielynn Birkhead, 18, honors late mom Anna Nicole Smith by wearing archival jewelry for 'first time'

Larry Birkhead and Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn wore her mom's jewelry on Saturday May 3 as she made her annual appearance at the Kentucky Derby.

The 18-year-old shared that it was her first time wearing the jewelry, including a chunky gold necklace with a large charm and gold bangles, but told People that she was "fed up" with the fashion process that she ultimately "eeny, meeny, miny, moe'd" her decision.

© Getty Images for Churchill Downs Dannielynn and Larry attended the 2025 Kentucky Derby

The teen wore a stunning pale blue tulle dress by Mac Duggal that featured a bardot neckline and ruffled tiers.

She added a blue and yellow fascinator to match her mom's jewelry and the dress, while Larry coordinated with his daughter in a cream suit paired with a light blue dress shirt.

© Getty Images for Churchill Downs Dannielynn wore jewelry from her mom's archive

Their appearance at the annual horse racing event in Louisville, Kentucky, came the day after the father-and-daughter duo attended the 2025 Barnstable Brown Gala, also an annual event.

For the gala Dannielynn also looked through her mom's archive, choosing to wear the same backless, black gown that her mom wore in 2004 at the same event.

The dress boasted a plunging neckline and crystal-embellished straps across the bodice, and Larry called it a "full-circle" moment.

Dannielynn and her father Larry at the Barnstable Brown Gala

"Kicking off @kentuckyderby weekend with Dannielynn. First up, The Barnstable-Brown Gala. Dannielynn is wearing Anna Nicole's dress, which she wore 21 years ago to this same event. Life full circle."he wrote.

"She said she chose the dress because it was her Mom's and 'super cool.'"

© FilmMagic Anna wore the dress to the Barnstable Brown Gala 21 years ago

Larry has kept all of Anna Nicole's clothes for Dannielynn, and he said seeing her in her mom's dress was an "emotional" experience for him.

Dannielynn also shared that it was important to her because it "is the closest to a hug I can get from her".

Larry and Dannielynn have a strong connection to the derby weekend; Larry met Anna Nicole in 2003 when he was a photographer sent to cover the annual Barnstable Brown Gala.

He began taking Dannielynn when she was three, previously revealing that "in all honesty, the Kentucky Derby is kind of the growth chart for Dannielynn".

© Stephen J. Cohen Larry has raised Dannielynn mostly out of the spotlight

Former Playboy model Anna Nicole died on February 8 2007 at the age of 39, five months after the birth of Dannielynn.

In February 2025 Larry shared a carousel slew of photos of his former love to honor 18 years without her.

Alongside a close-up portrait of Anna Nicole, Larry wrote: "18 years ago today the world became a little less interesting without you," adding: "Remembering Anna Nicole."