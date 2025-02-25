Chris Pratt reveals unusual 'genetic' trait he passed down to baby son with Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have been living in newborn baby bliss since they welcomed their third child, son Ford, in November.

The couple, who married in 2019, also share daughters Lyla, four, and Eloise, two, while Chris is a dad to his eldest son, Jack, 12, from his first marriage to Anna Faris.

Chris and Katherine often share relatable posts on social media about living with a newborn, but Chris went one step further recently when discussing his three-month-old.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Electric State star revealed the genetic trait he has passed down to his son – and it's quite unexpected.

"He didn't get my eyes, but he got my long butt crack. That's a genetic thing, and I'll tell you, most of it goes up," Chris told an amused Jimmy.

When the late-night talk show host told Chris he has "no idea if mine is long," the actor replied: "Oh you'd know if it was long.

"It's one of those things you just know. You look around and go, 'I think mine's a lot longer than that,'" Chris added, revealing his dad, "had a long butt crack" too.

"He was a contractor. My brother and I would go work for him. And plumber's butt. That's a thing, right? The pants hang down. He'd have his pants jacked up, he'd still have plumber's butt," Chris joked.

It seems Chris and Katherine are taking the newborn phase with a sense of humor. Chris previously shared a photograph of baby Ford that heavily resonated with many of his followers.

Katherine was holding up her baby – who was evidently in need of a diaper change – with a grin on her face as Chris wrote in the caption: "[Expletive] happens."

Fellow parents joined in on the fun, writing: "The most relatable picture," as another said: "Omg! I remember those days…and 11 years later, I wish they were that size again."

Announcing the birth of Ford back in November, Chris said on Instagram: "We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son. Mama and baby are doing well and Ford's siblings are thrilled by his arrival. We feel so blessed and grateful."

Chris and Katherine first met at church in 2018, the same year he finalized his divorce from Anna Faris. He had been married to The House Bunny actress since 2009 and they welcomed their son, Jack, in 2012.

Chris has never been shy about loving his eldest son; during his Hollywood Walk of Fame speech in 2017, he gushed about his little boy and thanked Anna for raising Jack with him.

"You've given me so much," he said. "You gave me the greatest star in the galaxy in my little boy, I love him and I love you."

"We have bonded to make this molecule that is more important to me than air or water, and without it none of this means anything to me."

Despite Chris welcoming more children into his life, he has brought Jack along for every step and praised him for being a wonderful big brother.

"There's a big age separation...[and] he does a great job, he's so sweet with them," he told Entertainment Tonight. "And they love him so much and they miss him when he's gone."