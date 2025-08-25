Chris Pratt on baby no. 5 — everything he's said about expanding family with Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are already proud parents of three, those being daughters Lyla, five, and Eloise, three, plus son Ford, who will turn a year old this November. Chris is also a doting father to Jack, who turned 13 just earlier this month, shared with his ex-wife Anna Faris. However, as a part of the famously large and very tight Schwarzenegger family, the couple have on occasion expressed their desire to expand their brood further.

Family patriarch Arnold Schwarzenegger himself is a father to five kids, sharing four of them with his ex-wife Maria Shriver (including Katherine) and one, his son Joseph, resulting from an affair with Mildred Baena. And having a set of loving grandparents on hand has definitely made it easier for the couple to open up about their desire for a large family.

Below, read on for more on what Chris, 46, and Katherine, 35, have said about wanting more kids (a fourth with Katherine, fifth overall) and their philosophy on a large and loving family…

'A big family'

Back in 2022, just months after welcoming their second daughter Eloise, the couple spoke with Us Weekly about the idea of growing even more. "I come from a big family, so I love the idea of having a lot of kids around and a big family," Katherine told the publication. "Whatever God has in his plan for us is what we'll do."

She especially found joy in taking parenting advice from her mom Maria, herself a mom-of-four. "I feel really lucky to be able to have obviously an amazing role model in my mom, and just being able to see how she balances it all. Just learning from her, being able to bounce things off of her and, at the end of the day, just knowing that family time is the most important time."

'The future?'

Babies were on Chris' mind quite early in their relationship. Back in 2019, soon after proposing to Katherine, he told Entertainment Tonight that he saw "lots of kids" in their life together. "The future? Oh. Lots of kids. Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life. I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work."

After welcoming their daughter Lyla in 2021, he continued to express a desire for an even bigger family. "I would love to have more, as many as the man upstairs will provide," he told E! News, quipping right after: "We'll do it. I'll probably have to talk to Katherine about that but my plan is, let's go."

'Rush' to kids

While neither Katherine nor Chris have spoken about the desire for more kids since welcoming Ford last year, the Jurassic World actor told Men's Journal in 2023 that he'd rather have kids while he's young and able to be with them. "People say all the time, 'Don't rush to have kids.' I personally disagree," he explained.

"Rush. Have them. Of course, make sure you find a great partner, but don't wait. I was talking to Adam Sandler a while back and he said, 'Every day you wait is a day they don't get to have you in their life.' The younger you have kids, the more time they get to have with you. It's wild. Having kids is incredible. The things you normally take for granted in life are new."