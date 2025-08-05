Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's 'chaotic' home life with baby Ford

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have a full house with their three kids, but they wouldn't change their "chaotic" home life for anything.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf star shared an update on his family in a recent interview, calling his household a "beautiful chaos."

© Instagram Chris called his home life with his kids 'beautiful chaos'

Family life

Chris and Katherine share three children: son Ford, who was born in November 2024, and daughters Lyla, who will be five next week, and Eloise, three. Chris is also a dad to son Jack, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

"It's beautiful chaos, man. Absolutely hectic and wonderful," he told E! News. "I'm drinking up every moment I can when I get to be home, it's been glorious. We feel very blessed."

When asked about his "perfect summer day" with his family, Chris revealed that his daughters have discovered the joy of swimming.

"The girls are just now starting to swim in the pool with their goggles on, so I'm going down, I'm teaching them how to dive down to the bottom of the pool and pick things up," he explained.

© Instagram Chris and Katherine's daughters enjoy swimming

"It's a pool party," Chris added. "We got music playing, we're grilling, and we're swimming, and soaking up the sun."

Chris adores being a father, and while he and Katherine remain strict about their children's privacy and obscure their faces on social media, they will often share updates about their kids, especially Ford.

Appearing on Today on Monday, Chris revealed that Ford is "the happiest baby" during a conversation with Craig Melvin.

© Instagram Chris said Ford is the 'happiest' baby

"He's got these giant, beautiful blue eyes, and he's so special," Chris added. "Everyone says that about their kids; most of them are wrong, I'm not wrong," he joked. "This kid is very, very special."

Announcing the birth of Ford back in November, Chris said on Instagram: "We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son. Mama and baby are doing well, and Ford's siblings are thrilled by his arrival. We feel so blessed and grateful."

Chris and Katherine first met at church in 2018, the same year he finalized his divorce from Anna. He had been married to The House Bunny actress since 2009, and they welcomed Jack in 2012.

© Getty Images Chris and Anna with their son, Jack

Despite Chris welcoming more children into his life, he has brought Jack along for every step and has praised him for being a wonderful big brother.

"There's a big age separation...[and] he does a great job, he's so sweet with them," he told Entertainment Tonight. "And they love him so much, and they miss him when he's gone."

© Instagram Chris's son, Jack, is a 'great' big brother

During his Hollywood Walk of Fame speech in 2017, Chris gushed about his little boy and thanked Anna for raising Jack with him.

"You've given me so much," he said. "You gave me the greatest star in the galaxy in my little boy. I love him, and I love you.

"We have bonded to make this molecule that is more important to me than air or water, and without it, none of this means anything to me."