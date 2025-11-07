Katherine Schwarzenegger's one condition for leaving Hollywood with Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger lives a very happy life in Hollywood with her husband, Chris Pratt, and their three children, Lyla, five, Eloise, three, and Ford, 12 months. However, she would consider abandoning Tinseltown for a life elsewhere, but only under one condition. The Kat and Brandy author revealed in a new interview that she would move "anywhere," but her family, including dad Arnold Schwarzenegger, mom Maria Shriver, and her siblings Patrick, Christopher, and Christina, would need to relocate with her. "I can see myself moving anywhere that my mother, father and my siblings would also move with my husband and I and my children," Katherine told Fox News Digital.

"So wherever that is, we can have a team huddle and all decide collectively where we'd like to go." Sharing her dream family location, Katherine, 35, added: "I'd like to go anywhere where we can just be around a lot of animals, me personally. But I feel like I can get that fix sprinkled in with having my home base be around my family."

She continued: "Because there's nothing that is more important to me than being able to be in close proximity to my parents and to my siblings. And to be able to have that for our children is such a huge blessing and a gift. A gift that I can't get anywhere else."

Katherine has lots of reasons to celebrate with her family this week. Not only was it her mom, Maria's, birthday on November 6, but her youngest son, Ford, will turn one on November 8, and she released her latest children's book, Kat and Brandy, on November 4. The author revealed during an appearance on TODAY on Tuesday that her kids have inherited her love of animals.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Katherine Schwarzenegger's unexpected response to Chris Pratt's declaration

© Getty Images Katherine would move 'anywhere' as long as her parents and siblings (pictured) relocated with her

Discussing the book, which is described as "a heartwarming tale about a young girl's bravery, overcoming her fear, and the healing power of animals," with co-host, Savannah Guthrie, Katherine explained: "My kids definitely have it in their blood to be an animal lover, they love being in the presence of animals. It's interesting now as a parent myself to watch the calm that comes over them when they're in the presence of an animal, and when they're having big feelings, to just be around an animal and see them be so calm."

© Instagram Katherine would be happy living anywhere with her family and animals

She added: "It's really what I wanted to highlight in this book, too, is just, the gift of being able to be in the presence of an animal, and how, even in the presence of an animal, you can work through your fears, you can be brave, and just spark those conversations with children, it's the goal."

© Getty Images Katherine is extremely close with her family

When Savannah pointed out that Katherine has the perfect "focus group" for her children's books now that she is a mom of three, Katherine replied: "This is new for me, though, because I had not had this with my previous children's books. This is the first time that I could go to my kids and say, 'Do you like these pictures? Do you like the way this story plays out?'"

© Instagram Katherine's new book, Kat and Brandy is out now

According to Katherine's website, Kat and Brandy is based on her own childhood memories with her real-life pony Brandy and tells the heartfelt story "about the bonds we have with animals that help us feel strong and confident, and sometimes even allow us to conquer fears we never thought possible".