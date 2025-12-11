Sophie Kinsella's 5 'heartbroken' children and literary agent husband she leaves behind

Sophie Kinsella, the British author behind the bestselling Shopaholic novel series, died aged 55 on Wednesday, 10 December, after a battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer since April 2022.

As well as her iconic literary legacy, the late writer is survived by her five children and her devoted husband of 34 years, Henry Wickham, who pivoted careers 10 years ago to support his wife. Scroll down to learn everything about her family…

Sophie Kinsella's five children

Though she was known for keeping her private and family life mostly out of the spotlight, it is known that she and her husband shared five children: Freddy, 28, Hugo, 26, Oscar, 19, Rex, 15, and daughter Sybella, 14.

In February 2012, she spoke to the Irish Independent about the age gap between her eldest and youngest children, explaining: "In principle, I'd always liked the idea of a big family. But I couldn't have had five close together.

© Getty Images Sophie Kinsella with her husband and three of her children at the afterparty following the UK premiere of Confessions Of A Shopaholic

"It's been more of a case of realising that our first two, who are close in age, were growing up really quickly, and so there was a bit of, 'Are we done with being parents? No, we're not', involved."

Sophie also opened up about what it was like to have a girl after having had four sons, telling the publication: "When I was told it was a girl, I either got the reaction of, 'How lovely, friend for life, you can go shopping,' or those who said, 'You don't know what you're in for.' It's a challenge, but bring it on."

A doting parent, the author believed that writing was the perfect career for her "because you can do it from home and have your own flexible hours".

She added: "If there's a drama, most of the time I can drop what I'm doing for them, although writing a novel is a full-on, all-consuming thing."

Sophie Kinsella's devoted husband of 34 years

The author met her husband, Henry Wickham, on her very first night at Oxford University, where she studied economics.

In a March 2019 interview with Woman & Home, she said: "I went to a concert where he was singing Randy Newman’s 'Short People' and, when I heard him, I fell for him even though he dedicated the song to another woman in the audience."

Shortly after graduating, they married in 1991, when the writer was just 21 years old. In the same conversation, Sophie revealed that she "wanted a great big wedding with a huge pouffy dress with beading, lace and a train."

The two remained together until her passing, and made quite the team. In October 2013, Henry left his job as owner and principal of Elmhurst School for Boys to become her business manager.

Following her diagnosis with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, he remained her 'rock'. In an Instagram post in October 2024, she wrote: "My husband Henry has been my rock throughout this whole time and I am very lucky to have him. Just wanted to say that [red heart emoji]."

Sophie Kinsella's death

After her death on Wednesday, 10 December, her family shared a joint statement to her official Instagram account announcing the news.

It read: "We are heartbroken to announce the passing this morning of our beloved Sophie (aka Maddy, aka Mummy). She died peacefully, with her final days filled with her true loves: family and music and warmth and Christmas and joy.

"We can't imagine what life will be like without her radiance and love of life. Despite her illness, which she bore with unimaginable courage, Sophie counted herself truly blessed – to have such wonderful family and friends, and to have had the extraordinary success of her writing career. She took nothing for granted and was forever grateful for the love she received."

The post concluded: "She will be missed so much our hearts are breaking."