Isla Fisher, Jenny Colgan and JoJo Moyes send emotional messages of support as Sophie Kinsella reveals brain cancer

Sophie Kinsella has been supported by friend and former collaborator Isla Fisher after revealing that she has been diagnosed with brain cancer.

The actress was one of the first to comment on Sophie's post, writing a heartfelt message to the author that read: "Sending you so much love and healing energy." In response, Sophie replied and referenced Isla's recent split from husband Sacha Baron Cohen: "Thank you lovely, and sending you all happy and healing vibes too."

Isla appeared in the film adaptations of Sophie's hugely popular book series Confessions of a Shopaholic.

Sophie, 54, took to social media to share the news, revealing alongside a new picture of the author standing in a park, that she had been "waiting for the strength" to tell her fans the devastating news.

"At the end of 2022 I was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a form of aggressive brain cancer. I did not share this before because I wanted to make sure that my children were able to hear and process the news in privacy and adapt to our ‘new normal,'' she wrote, sharing that she was under the care of University College Hospital in London and had undergone successful surgery and subsequent radiotherapy, and was now undergoing chemotherapy.

"At the moment all is stable and I am feeling generally very well, though I get very tired and my memory is even worse than it was before!" she continued.

"I am so grateful to my family and close friends who have been an incredible support to me, and to the wonderful doctors and nurses who have treated me. I am also so grateful to my readers for your constant support."

Sophie - real name Madeleine Sophie Wickham – recently released her new book The Burnout, and she thanked her readers for their "wonderful response" to the story.

"To everyone who is suffering from cancer in any form I send love and best wishes, as well as to those who support them. It can feel very lonely and scary to have a tough diagnosis, and the support and care of those around you means more than words can say," she concluded.

Authors JoJo Moyes, Gillian McAllister, and Jenny Colgan were among those who also shared their love and best wishes to Sophie.

Confessions of a Shopaholic was a 2009 film with Isla and Hugh Dancy. It followed journalist Rebecca Bloomwood who loves to shop but is now drowning in debt. She soon gets a job as an advice columnist for a financial magazine which becomes an overnight success – but her secret may soon ruin her career and also her love life.

The first book was published in 2000 and there were 10 books in the series; Christmas Shopaholic was released in 2019.

In April 2024, Isla and Sacha revealed that they had filed for divorce in 2023.

"After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are finally putting our racquets down," they shared in a statement, alongside a picture of them in tennis outfits.

"In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."