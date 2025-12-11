Meet late Jimmy Neutron star Jeff Garcia's son who's following in his footsteps

The Jimmy Neutron universe lost one of its very own on Wednesday, December 10, with comedian and voice actor Jeff Garcia, who played the character of Sheen Estevez, passing away at the age of 50.

While his cause of death has not yet been confirmed, TMZ, who first broke the news, reported that he had been taken off of life support at the hospital, reportedly dealing with pneumonia, a brain aneurysm and a stroke in the months leading up to his death.

© Getty Images Comedian Jeff Garcia, known for his voice acting work, passed away on December 10 aged 50

Jeff made his screen debut in a 1995 episode of Caroline in the City, and after achieving fame with the Nickelodeon franchise, he appeared in films like Happy Feet (2006) and Rio (2011), plus their respective sequels in 2011 and 2014 respectively. As Sheen, he also received his own spin-off, Planet Sheen, which aired from 2010-13.

Jeff's family

The stand-up comedian kept his personal life out of the spotlight for the most part, but it was known that from 2002 to 2013, he was married to Lisa Garcia.

© Getty Images He was married to Lisa Garcia from 2002 to 2013

Together, the pair welcomed a son, Joseph "Jojo," and a daughter, Savannah.

Jeff's son Joseph "Jojo" Garcia

Joseph goes by "Jojo" for his stage name, with the 24-year-old also working as a stand-up comedian performing in the California area, just like his father did.

It's unclear when his journey into stand-up began, but his first posts about gigs began to show up on his social media page in September 2024.

Jojo also took to his Instagram Stories soon after announcing his father's passing and paying tribute to him with clips from a show he performed at the same night, with the entire crowd giving him a standing ovation in Jeff's honor. Jojo also got the crowd to raise a glass as a tribute to his father.

© Moviestore/Shutterstock His best known work was voicing the character of Sheen Estevez [far left] in the "Jimmy Neutron" franchise

Jojo's tribute to Jeff

On social media, the up-and-coming comedian penned: "With a very heavy heart, I would like to inform everybody that my father, Jeff Garcia, has passed away. My father was a unique soul. He was unapologetically himself and I will always admire the love, compassion, and drive that he had."

"He taught me so much and gave me advice that I live by every single day," he continued, shedding light on their close relationship, calling him his "best friend" and saying they'd talk on the phone every day. "I would tell him about the plans I had in comedy and my life. He believed in me, in a way that nobody else did. The talent my father possessed was truly one of a kind."

© Instagram His son Joseph "Jojo" Garcia is a comedian just like his father was

"From voice acting to stand up comedy, he shined with his quick wit, brash humor, and charm," Jojo added. "He has made such an impact on people's lives internationally, whether you grew up watching Jimmy Neutron, or shared a laugh with him at one of his shows."

"He was my hero… I idolized him. He may be gone, but he will NEVER be forgotten. He lives on through our family and friends he loved so dearly, along with the legacy he has created. I know you're in heaven smiling down and you're in a better place now. No more pain. I'm going to make you proud pops. Fly high, Rocket Man. LLJG."