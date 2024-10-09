Drew Barrymore's daughters make incredibly rare appearance in photos as family mourns loss of grandfather

Drew Barrymore, her daughters and family are mourning a heartbreaking loss.

The talk show host's former father-in-law, Arie L. Kopelman, father of her former husband Will Kopelman and grandfather of their daughters Frankie and Olive, passed away on Monday aged 86.

Mr. Kopelman, who passed away aged 86 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, was best known for having been the former president and chief operating officer of Chanel from 1986 until 2004, when he retired.

In addition to Will, he is survived by his daughter, writer and socialite Jill Kargman, and his wife, Coco Kopelman.

After Jill shared the news to her Instagram, her brother Will's wife Allie Michler, with whom he shares son John Kleats, took to Instagram to pay tribute to the fashion industry giant.

The Vogue editor shared a round of family photos featuring her son John, who she welcomed last year, with his grandfather and extended family, as well as with his older half-sisters, Drew's daughters Olive, 12, and Frankie, ten.

"I feel so extraordinarily lucky to have had Arie as my father in law," Allie, who married Will in 2021, and who Drew has long gushed over, wrote in her caption, adding: "He was truly larger than life in so many ways — his humor, his wit, his love for his family — he lived life to the fullest, and no moment was too small for him to pause and appreciate."

She noted: "I particularly loved stories from his career, and the hysterical impressions of fashion luminaries that I could only dream of knowing."

Reflecting on when she became part of the family, she further shared: "Arie and Coco right away made me feel so at home amongst this vibrant and loving family," and noted that her own parents formed a loving bond with the Kopelmans, "creating what felt like one big extended family for all of us. It was truly a dream come true."

"I so wish we all had more time with him, but particularly John," Allie continued, referring to her son. She added: "I already see Arie's sense of humor, and appreciation of surrounding wonder, in him."

She lastly noted: "I know John's big sisters and cousins will have so many stories to tell him about Poppy, keeping his memory bright."

Her sister-in-law Jill then wrote in the comments section under the post: "Allie, he loved you SO MUCH — you are a gift to our family and you and sweet JKK gave him infinite joy."