Jamie Oliver shares ultra-rare childhood photo with daughter Petal - and she's Jools' mini-me

TV Chef Jamie Oliver took to Instagram on Saturday to share the sweetest snap from his personal family album to mark a special occasion.

The Jamie's £1 Wonders star, 48, was seen in an ultra-rare throwback photo with his daughter Petal to mark her 15th birthday on 3 April. The father-daughter duo were seen indulging in a hot chocolate straight from the pan.

© Instagram Jamie marked Petal's 15th birthday

Petal looked so sweet in a duffle coat with a bow in her brunette locks, looking the double of her mother Jools, 49. Meanwhile, Jamie wore a burgundy coat and orange jumper.

Jools also marked the occasion. The doting mother shared a touching slideshow of throwback photos to Jack Johnson's 'My Little Girl'. She wrote: "Happy 15th birthday beautiful little number 3. So proud to be your mum. I treasure our many trips in the car especially to the CO-OP [laughing face emoji].

© Instagram Jools and Jamie Oliver are doting parents

"The many times you have made me laugh till I cry and your deep wonderful writing," she continued. "We all love you so much and can not wait to celebrate you today."

The Naked Chef star is a doting dad to four other children - Poppy, 22, Daisy, 20, Buddy, 13, and River, nine. Together they live at Spains Hall, a £6 million 16th-century mansion in Finchingfield, Essex which sits on a 70-acre estate and boasts six bedrooms, a swimming pool, and a tennis court.

The Jamie's 15 Minute Meals host recently shared a photo to his Instagram Stories, where sons Buddy and River beamed as they enjoyed a day out in Southend and the boys were their father's double.

© Instagram Jamie's sons enjoyed their day out

"Adventure Island, great lunch at Oliver's on the Beach, and Rossi's ice cream! A classic Southend day," the star chef penned.

It was only in March that the family celebrated another one of their children's birthdays. Jamie posted a carousel of photos of his eldest to mark Poppy her 22nd birthday.

© Instagram Poppy has jetted off to Australia

Captioning the lead image of his daughter holding up a cocktail, Jamie wrote: "Happy 22nd birthday Poppy Oliver!! I can’t believe my first baby has come of age and flown the nest all the way to glorious Australia.

© Instagram Jamie's daughter has gone travelling

"Have a wonderful day my darling sweet girl, I miss you so so much and I’m gutted we can’t be with you in Sydney today celebrating!", he continued.

"But most importantly I know you're happy. I've found it very hard letting go of my baby girl and being apart so long but knowing you're joyfully blossoming into a kind, grounded, hard-working young lady makes it worth it! Love you pops xxx Dad."

© Instagram Jools Oliver hugged Poppy tightly as she headed to the airport

Jools also shared her candid reaction to her eldest daughter heading off to travel Australia. Captioning a photo cuddling her backpack-clad daughter, Jools wrote: "Oh my word well that was SO hard. Another milestone of parenting that I am not that into! Have the time of your life little pops we are so proud of you and Ben."