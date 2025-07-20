Jamie Oliver's son River, 8, rocks shaggiest hair on 'refreshing' family getaway

Jamie Oliver is one of the UK's most beloved TV chefs, but this week he has enjoyed some time away from the kitchen as he jetted off with his wife Jools and their five children to Italy for a family getaway.

The Naked Chef star's youngest son, River, eight, was his double with a wide smile and the shaggiest hair as he stole the show, displaying his bond with his sister Petal, 15, as they spent time at the beach.

He was seen wearing rainbow swimming shorts as he was held up by his sister, who beamed at him warmly. Elsewhere in the set of photos posted by matriarch Jools, 50, the proud parents were seen walking hand-in-hand through the streets of Italy at night, while another snap saw River wrapped in a hug from his brother, Buddy, 14.

© Instagram River hugged his sister Petal

The carousel of photos also showed the kids enjoying time in the pool at their incredible villa, a photo of Jamie in his happy place cooking up a storm on the BBQ, and a rare photo of the couple's eldest daughter, Poppy, 23, who graduated from Leeds University in 2023.

© Instagram Buddy and River enjoyed quality time away

The Oliver family's candid holiday photos

The mother of five captioned the post: "Italy, you have been fantastic. What a privilege to have all our gang together at last.

© Instagram Jamie and Jools enjoyed an evening stroll

"My first time driving on the other side of the road [was] a little bit hairy on the motorway, but very proud I did it. I have never laughed so much in seven days. Thank you family, you are all amazing."

© Instagram The pool at their villa was amazing

Jools was quick to receive praise from her followers in the comments, who enjoyed the insight into their summer break. "How bloody refreshing to see someone post the real beautiful shots of a fam bam holiday, not the curated ones, go Jools Oliver," wrote one follower, while another added: "Your older children seem to show such natural love and care for their younger siblings: so lovely to see."

© Instagram The couple's eldest joined them on the trip

A third added: "What wonderful genuine photos of a family that truly love each other and are not afraid to show it."

© Instagram Jamie's never too far from the kitchen!

River's ninth birthday

Now the family has returned from Italy, they will no doubt be thinking about how they will prepare for River's ninth birthday on 7 August. Last year, Jools took to Instagram to mark the occasion.

© Instagram River turns nine on 7 August

Captioning a montage video of moments with River, which featured the song 'Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)' by John Lennon, Jools wrote: Happy birthday, my little legend number five. Now you are eight, you are literally the happiest little being to be around."

Though the family is yet to confirm their birthday plans for River, if previous years are anything to go by, he can expect a mouth-watering homemade cake.