Jamie Oliver faces setback with public addition to £6m family home

When not cooking up a storm, Jamie Oliver can be found at his £6 million Essex home with his wife Jools and five children.

Their pad is a total haven, and now fans are being offered a slice of the action as the TV chef and author of Jamie's 15 Minute Meals has been granted planning permission to open a 'pop-up' bakery, coffee and sandwich shop on the grounds.

The TV chef is opening a pop-up shop and bakery at his Essex mansion

The culinary master will convert the 18th-century former stable block on the grounds of his estate at Spains Hall in the Braintree area into the shop and café.

Spains Hall in Essex, the home of Jamie Oliver, is planning to open a sandwich shop in the former stables

Though the addition is an exciting one for the star of The Naked Chef, the timing is inopportune as it will miss the school summer holidays by the time it is ready to open, despite him having applied for planning permission in May.

As part of the conditions of the renovation, Braintree District Council has said Jamie has to give at least two weeks' notice before opening, meaning he cannot commence operations until September at the earliest.

When will Jamie Oliver's new bakery be open?

Once ready to go, the father-of-five will open the new sandwich shop at his 16th-century Elizabethan country home seven days a week, from 9 am to 5 pm, and according to reports, hopes to attract up to 50 customers a day.

The council decision notice states: "The use of the building as a pop-up bakery hereby permitted shall take place for one single, continuous period not exceeding 31 calendar days, which must commence within one year of the date of this permission.

The pop-up show will be open seven days a week for a month

"No further use of the building as a pop-up bakery shall take place outside of this period. The Local Planning Authority shall be notified in writing of the intended start date no later than 14 calendar days before the commencement of the use."

When did Jamie Oliver buy his home?

The star purchased the entire 70-acre estate, including the house built on the plot of an 11th-century manor house, in 2019 and has spent the last six years turning a house into a home.

Jamie and Jools Oliver raised their kids at Spains Hall

Though the new site is right by his mansion, it shouldn't affect the family's coming in and out, as visitors will be able to access the shop through a secondary entrance and will use an existing car park.

Jamie's home has a dedicated playroom

"This is an exciting venture for Jamie, opening up his home’s grounds for the first time. It's a stately home, so there’s plenty of space for the pop-up not to disturb family life. Perhaps they will trial it for a month, and it could be open for longer next time around," HELLO!'s Homes Editor, Rachel Avery, says.

The star of Jamie's One-Pan Wonders will set up tables and seats on a patio outside the stable to allow guests to stop and eat their chosen sandwiches and baked goods.

Jamie's home is a haven for their pup

Meanwhile, inside, there will be two counters and two fridges, with six members of staff running the business.

Spains Hall is where Jamie unwinds with his family

Aside from the new pop-up shop, Jamie's home is sprawling to say the least. His private residence boasts 12 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a large games room, a great hall, a dining room, as well as two drawing rooms and an area to store wine.

The couple purchased the home in 2019

Step outside and you will find a swimming pool, tennis courts, and fishing lakes.