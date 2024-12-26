Mariah Carey's daughter is almost as tall as her in new family Christmas photos

Mariah Carey has given a glimpse into the Queen of Christmas' own Christmas celebrations.

It has been a busy month for the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" hitmaker, whose Christmas celebrations began on November 1, and she has spent the last couple of weeks on her Christmas tour.

In time for the actual big day however, she was already back in Aspen, Colorado, where she typically spends Christmas, with her kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe.

As the holiday came and went, Mariah took to Instagram and shared a round of photos from the special day.

She first shared a sweet pic with her kids, in which she is sporting a red velvet gown with a white feather bolero jacket, and none other than Santa Claus is smiling next to them.

The "Fantasy" singer also shared another photo highlighting her festive outfit and stunning diamond necklace, plus more sweet snaps with the kids, who will be 14 in April.

She also shared a previous post on Christmas Eve giving more insight into the family's celebrations, which included making her dad's linguine in white clam sauce recipe.

© GC Images Mariah spent Christmas week in Aspen

"Merry Christmas!!!" she wrote in her caption alongside red heart and Christmas tree emojis, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

© GC Images She was seen out shopping earlier in the week

"Can you imagine saying that the Mariah Carey is your mom?? How amazing is that!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "I can see two symbols that truly represent Christmas: you and Santa," and: "All the money in the world and those kids just wanna be in sweats like every other kid!!! I love it!!" as well as: "Mariah serving as usual!!!! Merry Christmas to you and your family. Sending SO much love!!!"

© Getty Images Her twins joined her on tour last year and this year

Her son Moroccan also took to Instagram to share a glimpse of Christmas, as well as on his time on tour alongside his mom, sharing photos from around the country and with his family.

The kids with their dad Nick Cannon on their birthday Instagram

"Merry Christmas. I know y'all [have] been waiting for [this]," he wrote, adding: "Tour was so fun and the holidays have been so amazing and has brought so many new memories along with it, I am grateful for everything every waking second."

"Miss my work family, but I'm glad I get to spend time with my blood family," he continued, and concluded: "Love you guys, happy holidays and have a Merry Christmas."