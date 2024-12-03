Mariah Carey reveals how teen daughter Monroe steps in for this family Christmas tradition

As the certifiable Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey has her holiday traditions set in stone, and her kids love to help out with them.

This year, the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer kicked off celebrations by bringing back her holiday tour, which began on November 6 and will end on December 17, just in time for her to go back to where she loves to celebrate Christmas the most, right at home with her kids.

She shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, who turned 13 this year, with her ex-husband Nick Cannon, and just shared some insight into how the latter contributes when it comes to their Christmas plans.

Speaking with People about what Christmas typically looks like at the Carey household, Mariah shared: "I like to cook during the holidays."

She added: "I make linguine with white clam sauce — my father's favorite recipe. I make it every year and sometimes my daughter Monroe helps me make it," and maintained: "It's something I love doing."

Last year, she also opened up about her love of cooking, and her dad's white clam sauce recipe, during the holidays, while speaking with Jennifer Hudson on her eponymous talk show.

© Getty Mariah is currently in the middle of her Christmas tour

First, she confessed: "I don't let anyone listen to anything but Christmas music when I'm celebrating Christmas," to which Jennifer concurred: "See, we're on the same page."

Mariah continued: "Movies have to be Christmas related [too]," revealing that among her favorites were Elf and Miracle on 34th Street — the original one, she said, "it's got something about it" — and Jennifer herself said her favorite was Home Alone.

© Getty Images The singer's kids have joined her on stage

Further giving insight into what her home is really like during the holidays, she played coy when asked how many Christmas trees she has, joking: "Well… I don't want to make anybody feel left out, because we have a lot of Christmas trees."

© Instagram They celebrated their 13th birthday in April

"Like a whole field of trees," Jennifer in turn wondered, and Mariah continued to tease: "Not a field… per se…" as the live audience erupted in laughter.

© Instagram Mariah with her daughter Monroe last Christmas

Then, testing Mariah, Jennifer asked if she cooks during the holidays, and she maintained: "I do, and nobody believes me until they come over," adding: "I knew you didn't believe me."

She elaborated: "I cook Italian food on the 23rd, because my father had a recipe for linguine with white clam sauce that he left for me when he passed away, that's very good, and some other things," and lastly noted: "I do like a traditional Christmas dinner, and I… I help, I'm not there doing everything alone, I'm not gonna say that, but I do add a little bit of seasoning."