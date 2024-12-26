Mark Wahlberg poses with wife Rhea and 4 mini-me kids in new Christmas photo

Mark Wahlberg and his family are wishing fans a very Merry Christmas.

As the holiday season came and went, the Ted actor's wife Rhea Durham shared a sweet glimpse into the family's Christmas celebrations.

The former rapper and his wife, a model, have been married since 2009, and share sons Michael, 18, and Brendan, 16, as well as daughters Ella, 21, and Grace, 14.

Rhea took to Instagram on Christmas day, and shared a photo of the Wahlberg family's holiday card this year.

The front of it is a photo of the family in cozy attire sitting on a couch, and the back of it has an assortment of more snaps from the year, including from some epic family vacations.

"Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and happiest holidays! Love, The Wahlbergs," the mom-of-four wrote in her caption, and fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, wishing the family a Merry Christmas as well.

"To your beautiful family all gods blessings," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Beautiful family!" and: "Merry Christmas! May 2025 bring great health and joy!" as well as: "What a blessing. Merry Christmas."

© Getty Images Rhea and Mark last year

Mark, who is originally from Boston, and his family have been based in Las Vegas for the last couple of years, after opting to move out of Los Angeles. Opening up about the move during an appearance on the Today Show last year, he noted: "You have Las Vegas, and people think automatically, 'Oh, the Strip.' But [in] Nevada, there are wonderful communities."

© Instagram They have been married since 2009

Though he admitted: "I miss California, I miss the weather," he added: "But the kids are thriving [in Las Vegas]." He further shared: "I live in a wonderful community that's really faith-based, great schools. There's much more to Las Vegas than the Strip."

© Instagram The Wahlberg girls

"When we decided to move, we wanted to move before school started, so we moved into a temporary place," Mark also explained, adding: "And we now moved into another place."

© Getty Images The couple with three of their four children and their son's girlfriend

He continued: "The plan was always to build, not only a studio but a family home. We just moved from one house to another."

According to documents obtained by the Las Vegas Review Journal, Mark's "temporary place" was sold for a whopping $16.6 million. Situated in a private community called The Summit Club, the home is a two-story, 7,327-square foot townhouse. He initially purchased it in August 2022 for $14.5 million. The Summit Club, which is in the southern part of the Summerlin community, describes itself as "a members-only residential community featuring a Tom Fazio-designed golf course, unique wellness and recreation programs, and 260 residences."