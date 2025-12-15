Madonna and Guy Ritchie pictured together for the first time in nearly 20 years celebrating son Rocco — see photo

Madonna and Guy Ritchie were once Hollywood's "it" couple, tying the knot in 2000 just a few months after welcoming their son Rocco Ritchie (now 25) in truly royal fashion!

The former pair wed the day after Rocco's christening at Skibo Castle in Scotland, also adopting a second son together, David Banda, in 2006. However, in October 2008, Madonna, now 67, filed for divorce from Guy, now 57, and after reaching a settlement, were never pictured together…until now.

For the first time since 2008, 17 years later, the exes were photographed together, attending their son Rocco's latest art show in London titled "Talk is Cheap." And the proud artist shared a snippet of him posing with his parents on Instagram.

"It's obvious why some people might hold judgement against me, I don't blame them," he captioned his post. "However, I am proud to be who I am, but I’m even prouder to have both of my parents together in one room supporting me. The work should speak for itself, that's why the show was called 'Talk Is Cheap'."

© Getty Images Madonna and Guy Ritchie first met in 1998 and tied the knot in 2000, the same year they welcomed their son Rocco

Complicated dynamic

While Rocco, Guy and Madonna are all on solid footing now, it wasn't always that way. Recently, during an appearance on Jay Shetty's podcast On Purpose, the "Like a Virgin" singer opened up about her tough custody battle with her ex-husband following Rocco's reported decision to leave his mom and live with his dad in 2016.

"I would say probably one of the most painful moments in my life where I honestly couldn't see the forest for the trees, was when I went through a custody battle [over] my son," Madonna recalled.

"Even though my marriage didn't work out…I mean a lot of people's marriages don't work out. They marry the wrong people. They're not aligned," she continued. "They're not meant for each other. Someone trying to take my child away from me was like, they might as well just kill me. That's really how I was thinking."

Their bond now

It looks like, though, in the years since, the exes have established amicable footing for themselves, and Rocco is close with both his parents, having been pictured with them at events extensively over the last few years alone.

© Getty Images The couple co-parented their son Rocco, their adoptive son David, plus Madonna's daughter Lourdes, who she welcomed with ex Carlos Leon

Rocco, who first started out as an artist under the pseudonym "Maison Rhed," told WWD of his influential parentage: "I think people always judge you for whatever you are. Obviously, that means being labeled as such as, which in a way is kind of their problem and not mine. And it's up to me to focus on doing the work, and committing to my passion and my love toward making art."

© Getty Images The pair called it quits on their marriage in 2008, reaching a hefty settlement

While he prefers only showing his parents the "finished work," he still finds joy in sharing his passion with them. "Well, I love them dearly so obviously I care in terms of what they say. They're also very talented in what they do. I definitely draw inspiration from their work."