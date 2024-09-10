Madonna's son Rocco Ritchie is his dad Guy Ritchie's double in dapper new photo

Rocco Ritchie has quite a few exciting developments up his sleeve, currently working on a couple of new projects that should excite fans of his and his famous parents.

The 24-year-old star on the rise is the son of Madonna, 66, and her ex-husband Guy Ritchie, 56, (to whom she was married from 2000-2008). They also adopted David Banda, now 18, while together.

While Madonna and Guy have several of their own pursuits to cater to, in music and film respectively, Rocco is carving out a path for himself as a model and as an artist.

His latest post shows that he's at the intersection of both of his crafts, sharing a photo of himself posing in his studio with one of his artworks while dressed in clothing from the brand Thames.

"Upcoming Paris show," he simply captioned it, dressed in a cow-print leather bomber jacket with white jeans, which happen to be from the brand's new collection that Rocco actually modeled for.

© Instagram Rocco shared a glimpse of his new collection while modeling for the brand Thames

"You’re extremely talented Rocco. Best of luck for your show," one of his followers commented, with another saying: "Guy R 2.0," and a third adding: "Love your art. Love your Mother." Rocco has put on several other shows around the world in the past, including one in London and one in Miami (which his entire family showed up at in support).

Rocco goes by the pseudonym "Rhed" as an artist, and posts a majority of his work to the page "Maison Rhed." He sat down for an interview with Artnet previously to discuss his art and the support he'd received from his parents.

"Rhed was something I came up with to go under the radar in the first few years of making work," he first explained about his soft launch as an artist. "It doesn't hold much deep meaning behind it, I just liked the way it sounded. I tried to go along with it for as long as I could, but word eventually got out."

When asked how he felt about his identity finally coming out, Rocco stated: "I'm proud of who I am and where I've come from, but I know people would have judged me aggressively in my early stages if I came out with my name. I wanted to develop technically before showing under my name."

© Getty Images Despite their divorce, Madonna and Guy still remain on good terms, especially as co-parents

Rocco began painting when he was a child and attended Central Saint Martins and the Royal Drawing School before becoming an artist full-time. He told WWD: "I wasn't a very academically strong individual so I pursued the arts. I studied life drawing and that gave me more of a draftsman skill. It was 24/7. I was just constantly doing it."

He also spoke about using the work of his parents as an influence, commenting on the fact that he was appreciative of everything they brought to the table as visionaries, although preferred only showing them the "finished" product when he could.

© Instagram "[My parents] are also very talented in what they do. I definitely draw inspiration from their work."

"Well, I love them dearly so obviously I care in terms of what they say," he shared. "They're also very talented in what they do. I definitely draw inspiration from their work."