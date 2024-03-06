Madonna's rarely-seen son Rocco supports dad Guy Ritchie at star-studded premiere of The Gentleman

It was a night of celebration for Guy Ritchie, who was joined by his eldest son Rocco Ritchie at the world premiere of his new Netflix drama, The Gentleman.

The 23-year-old, who is also the son of American pop star Madonna, made his red carpet debut with his girlfriend Olivia Monjardin when they arrived at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Tuesday night.

© Getty Rocco Ritchie with his girlfriend Olivia at the global premiere of new Netflix series The Gentlemen on Tuesday

Looking very suave in his dark grey suit, Rocco appeared very loved-up as he posed alongside his model girlfriend Olivia, who turned heads in a stunning black gown.

The hot couple, who have been linked to each other since October, were on hand to support Rocco's director dad at the event for the upcoming series, which is a spin-off of the hit 2019 film, The Gentleman.

© Getty Guy Ritchie and his wife Jacqui Ainsley posed for photos together

Guy, 55, was accompanied by his second wife Jacqui Ainsley. Also in attendance were the star-studded cast including Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Ray Winstone, Joely Richarson, Giancarlo Esposito and Max Beesley. Meanwhile, special guests included one of Guy's best friends David Beckham, Jason Statham, Bugzy Malone and Joe Dempsie.

The eight-party drama sees Eddie Horniman (Theo James) unexpectedly inherit his father’s sizeable country estate - only to discover it's part of a cannabis empire. Moreover, a host of unsavoury characters from Britain’s criminal underworld want a piece of the operation.

WATCH: The thrilling trailer for The Gentlemen

Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it.

The series is set in the world of The Gentlemen film, with a whole new cast, combining Hollywood talent and British film and TV legends. The Gentlemen offers depth into this criminal world and a new story to get stuck into.

© Getty The director was also joined by close friend David Beckham

Following the screening of the first episode, Guy took part in a Q&A and remarked: "This kind of filmmaking is based on rhythm and once you've established a rhythm you are subservient to it… it all conspired together in the cast's performance."

The Gentlemen marks the first time Guy has worked with legendary actor Ray Winstone. Of their first time collaborating, Guy remarked: "Ray is rather wonderful. I wanted to work with Ray for a long time. It was a wonderful experience."

© Getty The cast of The Gentlemen came together for a group photo

Ray, 65, added: "I'm still blown away by watching… the joy for me was it was so different working with Guy because you get things thrown at you and I think as long as you're on your game… you can take anything on board. And I haven't worked with a director like that before."