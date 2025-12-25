Jennifer Saunders' 3 lookalike daughters who are taking after her – including surprise cameo in Absolutely Fabulous

Jennifer Saunders is set to steal the show as she stars as Aunt Joan in BBC hit Amandaland. The star will reunite with her long-time co-star, Dame Joanna Lumley, who plays Felicity Sanderson in the hit BBC series.

While we can't wait to see the antics that the pair get up to, away from the screen, Jennifer is a doting mum to her three daughters, Ella, Beattie and Freya. Jennifer shares her brood with her husband, fellow actor Adrian Edmondson.

And with showbusiness flowing through their veins, all of Jennifer's children have entered the world of showbusiness. Eldest daughter Ella is a famous singer, while Beattie is an actress and Freya works behind-the-scenes.

Read on to find out all you need to know about Jennifer's daughters, including the one who made a cameo appearance in her hit sitcom, Absolutely Fabulous.

Ella Edmondson

Jennifer and Adrian's eldest daughter, Ella, is a talented musician, playing both the guitar and the piano. Speaking to The Sunday Times in 2011, the star revealed that it was her father who first got her into music.

She told the publication: "Dad is so into his music – he's always tinkering away on his guitar and his mandolin – but I've only recently started taking it seriously. I was meant to have guitar lessons at school, but I never went. I used to watch the shapes my dad's fingers made when he was playing and I copied him instead. He'd keep bringing me things he'd discovered, which I love now, but when I was younger it was a struggle to find something he couldn't get into."

© Redferns Ella is a professional folk musician

The folk pop singer is signed to Monsoon, which was set up by her father, and she has released three EPs and one album since becoming a professional musician in 2007.

Speaking about her love of folk music with the Daily Telegraph in 2009, she explained: "There is a gothic-ness in folk. It's all about people drowning, killing women, getting pregnant out of wedlock. There's nothing fuddy-duddy. It's ancient and weird and funny and rude. I love the way the instruments sound, the pipes and fiddles. So we grabbed a bit of folk noise and took my songs and put them together."

© WireImage Ella is Jennifer's eldest daughter

In 2010, Ella married Dan Furlong and the pair have since welcomed three children, Fred, 13, Albert, 11, and Ivy, nine.

Beattie Edmonson

Beattie is Jennifer and Adrian's middle daughter, and she has followed in her parents' footsteps by becoming an actress, even cameoing as a waitress in the 20th anniversary special of Jennifer's hit sitcom, Absolutely Fabulous.

The actress made her professional debut in 2008 in the sitcom Jam & Jerusalem, which was written by her mother. Beattie has since appeared in the likes of Little Crackers, Josh, Bridget Jones's Baby and The Pursuit of Love.

© Getty Images Beattie is a professional actress

Speaking about working with her parents, Beattie told Glamour in 2018: "It's an incredible wealth of experience to be able to dip into and ask about. It's great working with her [Jennifer Saunders] because she's amazing at what she does and I learn so much from her but it's obviously also like… working with your mum!

"I'd ask her, 'did I do a good job, did I do alright?' And she'd just be like 'yeah, fine.' When I'm like, 'Please tell me I'm amazing, please?' during filming she would just ask me questions about how I'm washing my face and when I would ask why, she'd just say, 'Just because your skin looks a bit… no, no I'm not saying anything!' Both of my parents have always encouraged me to do my own thing, my family are aware of not being too nepotistic – it's just the most supportive network."

© WireImage Beattie has starred with her mother on several occasions

In 2017, Beattie married BBC researcher Sam Francis, and the pair share two children, Mabel, six, and a second child they keep out of the spotlight.

Freya Edmonson

Jennifer and Adrian's youngest daughter is actress Freya Edmonson. The star prefers to keep out of the spotlight, instead working in the costume department, although she also works as a yoga teacher. She has worked on films and series like House of the Dragon, Wolf Hall, Christopher Robin and Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie.

© WireImage Freya stays out of the spotlight

Freya married husband Ryan Macphail on 31 May 2022, and she confirmed the news with a social media post that read: "Legally bound."