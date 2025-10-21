Amandaland is back – with an absolutely fabulous reunion you won't want to miss

Ring the alarm! BBC's beloved comedy sitcom Amandaland is making a comeback – and not only is season two on the way, but viewers are also being treated to a Christmas special featuring an absolutely fabulous reunion you won't want to miss. The hit Motherland spin-off, which stars Lucy Punch, Joanna Lumley and Philippa Dunne, is set to return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2026 – but there's something particularly special about the Christmas episode that's grabbed my attention. Alongside the returning cast, the Christmas special welcomes the absolutely fabulous Jennifer Saunders, who is set to play Aunt Joan, Felicity's (Joanna Lumley) sister.

Amandaland is without a doubt one of the most popular comedy series on TV right now, thanks to its stellar ensemble and Lucy Punch's laugh-out-loud performance as Amanda. For anyone who hasn't yet tuned in, now's the perfect time to catch up – especially if you're a fan of the classic sitcom Absolutely Fabulous. The Amandaland Christmas special will mark the first scripted on-screen reunion for Jennifer and Joanna since their iconic run on the '90s series. Read on for everything you need to know about Amandaland's upcoming episodes…

What is Amandaland season 2 about? While there is no official season two synopsis yet, viewers can be sure they'll get to see the return of snobbish mum Amanda (Lucy Punch) navigating the trials of singleparenthood. With her children, Manus and Georgie, growing up fast, Amanda must continue to face the horrors presented by her teenagers – all while keeping her snide mother, Felicity (Joanna Lumley), at bay. As for Jennifer Saunders' Aunt Joan, viewers can expect her to be "a ball of country-living, enthusiastic upper-class bluster – very, very different from Felicity."

WATCH: Amandaland Trailer

© BBC/Merman/Natalie Seery Ekow Quartey as JJ, Samuel Anderson as Mal and Philippa Dunne as Anne Who stars in Amandaland? Reprising their brilliant roles are Lucy Punch (Bad Teacher) as Amanda, Joanna Lumley (Absolutely Fabulous) as Amanda's mother Felicity, Philippa Dunne (Motherland) as Amanda's doormat friend Anne and Samuel Anderson (The Rumour) as Amanda's neighbour Mal. As well as guest star Jennifer Saunders, other cast members include Ekow Quartey as JJ, Siobhn McSweeney as Della and Rochenda Sandall as Fi.

© BBC/Merman/Natalie Seery Is Amandaland worth tuning into? We think so! The first episode of Amandaland series one, which aired in February, attracted 7.4 million viewers, making it the BBC's second-biggest new comedy launch in recent years, following the Ludwig pilot. According to the BBC, Amandaland has also proved a hit with younger audiences, drawing 1 million 16-34s to date. This marks the biggest new BBC comedy audience with this age group since The Cleaner in 2021. Plus, the show currently sits at 83% on Rotten Tomatoes.



© Getty Joanna Lumley and Jennifer Saunders won a BAFTA for Absolutely Fabulous back in the 90s What have the cast and crew said? Speaking only as Amanda could, Lucy Punch said: "I'm beyond excited to get started on Amandaland Series two with our brilliantly talented lovely cast. The Christmas special is going to be an absolute cracker – it's like totes fire, with all the festive feels, for reals. Slay bells!" Lucy's on-screen aunt-to-be Jennifer Saunders added: "I am delighted to be joining the fabulous Amandaland gang for a Christmas special. Playing Joanna's on-screen sister is guaranteed to be a laugh, who doesn't love a family reunion SoHa style!"

© BBC Peter Serafinowicz starred in season one across from Lucy Meanwhile, co-writer and creator Holly Walsh and co-writer Laurence Rickard said: "It's an absolute joy to be back in SoHa (South Harlesden) again. After six months of researching Brent Council's fly tipping rules, attempting Anne's Irish accent and writing the odd bit of script, we're so excited to get filming with our amazing cast. We're thrilled to bits to have a Christmas special and Jennifer Saunders is the perfect addition to the gang." It's no surprise that Amandaland proved a hit with viewers, as the series was created by Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters, Catastrophe) – alongside Holly Walsh (Motherland, The Other One, Dead Boss), Helen Serafinowicz (Motherland, Nova Jones) and Barunka O'Shaughnessy (Breeders, Trying, Motherland). This series will be written by Holly Walsh and Laurence Rickard (Ghosts, Yonderland) and produced by Arnold Widdowson.

Amandaland is set to return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2026.