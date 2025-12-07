Michelle Keegan's baby daughter Palma's first Christmas party dress is adorable – and so tiny

Michelle Keeganmade the most of the magic of London at Christmas this past weekend as she enjoyed a festive night out with her husband, Mark Wright, and their daughter, Palma Elizabeth Wright. The tot, who was born on 6 March 2025, accompanied her parents to the most stylish of settings on 6 December, the five-star Corinthia hotel at Whitehall Place, where she featured in a snap alongside her Heart radio DJ dad.
Little Palma was seen wearing a dress which had 'Palma believes' embroidered on the back as a cute nod to the magic of Father Christmas. She also wore white knitted tights as she was carried in a lift by Mark down for dinner.
Michelle, 38, was ever the chic mama in a gorgeous black lace camisole top with cut-outs down the side, teamed with wide-leg black trousers and a pair of Valentino printed heels. The family of three enjoyed a meal at Mezzogiorno by Francesco Mazzei, the luxury Italian restaurant located within the hotel, with Michelle's highlight being the gorgeous tiramisu for dessert.
The restaurant is an opulent setting for a festive bite with a menu put together by the world-renowned Italian chef who is celebrated for bringing authentic Southern Italian cuisine to the UK.
Inside Michelle Keegan's Christmas 'mini-me' fashion
When not enjoying a festive meal with her little one, Michelle can be found at the £3.5 million Essex pad she shares with her husband and their tot – and in matching PJs.
Taking to Instagram, the Fool Me Once actress was seen holding her daughter from the comfort of their cosy living room in the matching sleepwear with a Christmas print. "Matching with my girl," the star penned, leaning into the mini-me festive dressing trend we expect to see all over social media this Christmas.
Poster girl(s) for the seasonal trend
HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, Laura Sutcliffe, is a big fan of the 'mummy and me' matching PJs trend and thinks Michelle is the perfect poster girl. In fact, she has a pair for her own little girl. "As a mother who is unashamedly obsessed with seasonal items for my kids, I really like these matching creations - not only are they really soft, but the festive pattern is not too garish," Laura said.
"They are unisex, so suitable for both boys and girls. I love the fact that Michelle has changed direction when it comes to her Very line - she’s leaning into motherhood and I can definitely sense a baby range coming up after seeing Palma model these!"