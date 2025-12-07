Michelle Keegan's baby daughter Palma's first Christmas party dress is adorable – and so tiny

Michelle Keeganmade the most of the magic of London at Christmas this past weekend as she enjoyed a festive night out with her husband, Mark Wright, and their daughter, Palma Elizabeth Wright. The tot, who was born on 6 March 2025, accompanied her parents to the most stylish of settings on 6 December, the five-star Corinthia hotel at Whitehall Place, where she featured in a snap alongside her Heart radio DJ dad.

Little Palma was seen wearing a dress which had 'Palma believes' embroidered on the back as a cute nod to the magic of Father Christmas. She also wore white knitted tights as she was carried in a lift by Mark down for dinner.

Mark and Michelle brought Palma along for a festive meal

Michelle, 38, was ever the chic mama in a gorgeous black lace camisole top with cut-outs down the side, teamed with wide-leg black trousers and a pair of Valentino printed heels. The family of three enjoyed a meal at Mezzogiorno by Francesco Mazzei, the luxury Italian restaurant located within the hotel, with Michelle's highlight being the gorgeous tiramisu for dessert.

Michelle looked chic in a sleek all black look

The restaurant is an opulent setting for a festive bite with a menu put together by the world-renowned Italian chef who is celebrated for bringing authentic Southern Italian cuisine to the UK.

Inside Michelle Keegan's Christmas 'mini-me' fashion

When not enjoying a festive meal with her little one, Michelle can be found at the £3.5 million Essex pad she shares with her husband and their tot – and in matching PJs.

Michelle Keegan's baby daughter Palma made her modelling debut in a pair of 'mummy and me' matching PJs

Taking to Instagram, the Fool Me Once actress was seen holding her daughter from the comfort of their cosy living room in the matching sleepwear with a Christmas print. "Matching with my girl," the star penned, leaning into the mini-me festive dressing trend we expect to see all over social media this Christmas.

Poster girl(s) for the seasonal trend

HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, Laura Sutcliffe, is a big fan of the 'mummy and me' matching PJs trend and thinks Michelle is the perfect poster girl. In fact, she has a pair for her own little girl. "As a mother who is unashamedly obsessed with seasonal items for my kids, I really like these matching creations - not only are they really soft, but the festive pattern is not too garish," Laura said.

"They are unisex, so suitable for both boys and girls. I love the fact that Michelle has changed direction when it comes to her Very line - she’s leaning into motherhood and I can definitely sense a baby range coming up after seeing Palma model these!"