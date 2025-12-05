Meet Dakota Johnson's 6 siblings, including her actor brother and model sister

Dakota Johnson has become a huge star over the last several years, which isn't surprising considering the Hollywood lineage she hails from.

Her parents are actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, while her grandmother, Tippi Hedren, starred in Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds.

The 36-year-old isn't the only one born into such an iconic family, as through her parents' other relationships, she has six siblings, some of whom have enjoyed stints on the big and small screen.

Dakota has two half-siblings from her mom's previous marriages to Steven Bauer (1981-1989) and Antonio Banderas (1996-2015), and four half-siblings via her father's marriages to actor Patti D'Arbanville (1981-1985) and Kelley Phleger (1999-present).

© Instagram Dakota with her dad and some of her siblings

Meet Dakota Johnson's six siblings below.

1/ 6 © Getty Images Jesse is an actor like his sister Jesse Johnson, 42 Jesse was born on December 7, 1982, in Los Angeles, to parents Don and Patti D'Arbanville. Like his parents and younger half-sister, Jesse is an actor who has appeared in several independent movies, including 2009's Prey and 2010's Head Over Spurs in Love. He also starred alongside his dad on his TV show, Nash Bridges, in 2001, and most recently, he appeared in Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS, Twin Peaks: The Return, and Hawaii Five-0. Dakota and Jesse are very supportive of each other and have attended several red carpet events together, including the premiere of his movie Redline in 2007 and her film, How to Be Single, in 2016.

2/ 6 © Getty Images Alexander prefers a life out of the spotlight Alexander Griffith Bauer, 40 Alexander is the son of Dakota's mom, Melanie, and actor Steven Bauer. He was born on August 22, 1985. Not much is known about him as he prefers to live his life away from the spotlight, and he doesn't appear to have any public social media accounts.



3/ 6 © Getty Images Stella starred in a film with Dakota before she was two Stella Banderas, 29 Dakota's half-sister Stella was born in Marbella, Spain, on September 24, 1996, to Melanie and actor Antonio Banderas. Stella appeared alongside Dakota when she was just a child, in the 1999 movie Crazy In Alabama. Recalling the experience of working with her baby sister, Dakota told Vanity Fair in 2022: "She was like one-and-a-half maybe. And every time Antonio — my stepfather, her dad — yelled, 'Action,' she'd freak, she'd just burst into tears and would be sobbing the entire take," she said. "He'd yell 'cut,' come over, and be like, 'Stella,' and she'd be fine and happy. I think she was really scared when he yelled 'action.' And I was the one holding her the whole time. Like running down the street holding this crying, crying baby." Stella also worked as a second assistant director on the musical Company in 2021 when Antonio directed the production in Spain. In April 2024, she wrote and directed a visual poem for Harper's Bazaar España.

4/ 6 © Getty Images Grace is a model who has walked for Gucci Atherton Grace Johnson, 25 Atherton, who often goes by her middle name, Grace, is the oldest daughter of Don Johnson and his current wife, Kelley Phleger. She was born on December 28, 1999, and grew up in Santa Barbara, California. She studied photography at the University of Southern California, but she has found success as a model after making her runway debut in 2019 for the Christian Cowan x The Powerpuff Girls fashion show in L.A. She also walked for Gucci in 2021. Away from the catwalk, Grace has dabbled in acting and starred in her first short, Tacenda, which premiered at the Dances With Films festival in 2024.

5/ 6 © Instagram Jasper doesn't seem to have a public social media presence Jasper Johnson, 23 Jasper was born on June 6, 2002, to Don and Kelley, and he keeps himself out of the spotlight. The 23-year-old appears to have no public social media presence, but he has appeared on his half-brother Jesse's Instagram, featuring in a video of him playing basketball in high school. For his 21st birthday, Don shared a photo of himself and his son, writing: "Happy 21 today. A stand up young man is Jasper Johnson. With Love and Respect, Dad."