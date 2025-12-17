Angela Bassett's two teens tower over her and dad Courtney B. Vance at Walk of Fame ceremony

The entire Bassett-Vance family got together on December 16 for Courtney B. Vance's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles, and his twins with Angela Bassett are already growing up so fast!

The actor, 65, was honored for his decades in the industry, spanning his career on Broadway beginning in the '80s to memorable roles in projects like Law & Order and Isle of Dogs, and was joined by his doting family.

© Getty Images Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance's twins Bronwyn and Slater joined them at the latter's Walk of Fame ceremoy

Angela, 67, and their 19-year-old twins, daughter Bronwyn and son Slater, were not only on-hand to cheer Courtney on, but also deliver speeches honoring him and his work, speaking also to his character as a father and husband.

Photos from the event also show the family-of-four standing tall together, the twins already having grown taller than their parents. Honoree Courtney opted for a blue pinstriped suit with a white button-down, Angela wore a black sleeveless pantsuit, Bronwyn went with a little black knit mini dress, and Slater opted for a plaid blazer atop his denim button down and jeans.

© Getty Images They honored their dad as he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Angela and Courtney have been married since 1997, with the pair trying for years through IVF to welcome children, finally becoming parents to their twins in January 2006 via surrogate. Back in February, the Oscar nominee exclusively spoke with HELLO! about how she coped with the "transition" for the kids from home to college last year.

"It's a great, big transition for them," she told us at the Zero Day premiere in New York City, though noted: "But I think you underestimate the transition that it is for you."

"You think you're gonna cry. That's all everyone ever talks about, dropping them off at college and saying goodbye," she continued. "But it's about going home in the house now, not hearing their voice, their energy not coming through."

The Black Panther actress specifically mentioned having a digital frame with recycling old photos at her home with Courtney in Los Angeles, which particularly gets the waterworks going. "Sometimes I just get caught looking at all the different stages, and you just 'oh and ah,' and I really have to tell Courtney, 'Please turn it off!' I can't get anything done."

© Getty Images The twins originally joined their mom at her own ceremony in 2008 when they were just two years old

"Because you just remember the love," Angela said. "18 years and you're back to old places, what it was before they arrived. 'It's you, me and the dog.'"

Still, she found joy in looking back on her own experiences as a teenager and leaving home for the first time. "But I remember how exciting it was for me when I was that age. So, you know, I support them in that."

© Getty Images "Sometimes I just get caught looking at all the different stages, and you just 'oh and ah,' and I really have to tell Courtney, 'Please turn it off!'"

"It also gives me freedom to not have all of that mommy guilt that I used to have, getting going to work, being at work, five in the morning, coming back long after they have gone to sleep, and days without seeing them. Even though you're living in the same home."