Bronwyn Vance is the belle of the Débutante Ball in enchanting tulle gown

Le Bal des Debutantes on 29 November saw 19 young ladies take to the Shangri-La hotel in Paris for the annual society event, but it was a certain Hollywood scion who stole the show.
Bronwyn Vance, the daughter of Black Panther actress Angela Bassett and her Grotesquerie star husband Courtney B. Vance, was the belle of the ball as she arrived at the prestigious debutante event in a glorious Stéphane Rolland gown.
Eulalia de Orleans-Borbón
Eulalia de Orleans-Borbón is an influencer with a royal connection as she is the daughter of businessman Álvaro de Orleans-Borbón. He is a distant cousin of King Juan Carlos of Spain and the debutante's godfather.
Carolina B. Lansing
Carolina B. Lansing is the daughter of fashion designer Carolina Herrera.
Almudena Dailly de Orléans
Almudena Dailly de Orléans is the goddaughter of King Juan Carlos.
Eugénie of Hohenzollern
Eugénie of Hohenzollern is the daughter of Prince Albert and Princess Natalia of Hohenzollern.
Josephine Haas
Joséphine Haas’s parents are Sébastien and Claire-Sophie Haas. Sébastien is a lawyer who specialises in film law, and Claire-Sophie is the marketing and communications director for a huge French company.
Gabrielle Janssens de Balkany
Gabrielle Janssens de Balkany is the granddaughter of Princess Maria Gabriella of Savoy and Robert de Balkany. She is also the great-granddaughter of King Umberto II and Maria José of Italy.
Ruby Kemper
Ruby Kemper is the granddaughter of Kirk Kerkorian, the former owner of MGM Studios, one of the most renowned film and television companies, now owned by Amazon.
Bronwyn Vance
Bronwyn Vance is the daughter of actors Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett, an honorary Oscar winner.
Eliza Lindroth
Eliza Lindroth is a descendant of Martin Wiberg, a Swedish inventor who created the first compact machine capable of printing logarithmic tables.
Alexandra Moxey
Alexandra Moxey is the daughter of the founder of Ultra Records, the label home to artists such as Calvin Harris and David Guetta.
Lady Araminta Spencer-Churchill
Lady Araminta Spencer-Churchill is the daughter of the Duke of Marlborough, Charles James Spencer-Churchill, and his second wife, Edla Griffith. Her great-aunt is Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill, who served as a lady-in-waiting at the coronation of Queen Elizabeth.
Eirini Zarifi
Eirini Zarifi is the daughter of George Leon Zarifi, a descendant of a banking family from Constantinople, and Anna-Krystyna Zarifi, a descendant of one of the oldest shipping dynasties in Greece.
Jillian Chan
Jillian Chan is the daughter of Chinese-Thai director Peter Chan and the actress and producer Sandra Ng.
Alice Wang
Alice Wang is a student of Psychology at Columbia University.
Isabelle of Orleans
Isabelle de Orleans is the great-granddaughter of Henri d'Orléans and the youngest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Chartres.
Reagan Sacks
Reagan Sacks' father is David Sacks, who is the chairman of Donald Trump's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology and a friend of Elon Musk. Her mother, Jacqueline Sacks, is the founder of the wellness brand Saint Haven and a member of the board of directors of the California Pacific Medical Centre.
Ella Wadia
Ella Wadia's great-great-grandfather was Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan. Her father, Jehangir Wadia, is an executive at The Wadia Group, and her mother, Celina, is head of the fashion brand C Femme.
The 19-year-old's stunning dress featured a captivating full tulle skirt with a wrap-style top featuring a sweetheart neckline. Elevating the fairytale feel, the French designer added Bardot-style sleeves to Bronwyn's dress, as well as cascading gold flowers.
A family outing
Making it a family affair, the young beauty looked stunning as she was escorted to the ball by none other than her twin brother, Slater. Bronwyn's actor parents were also in attendance to celebrate her formal entry into society, which saw her attend the ball alongside fellow American debs Ruby Kemper and Reagan Sacks, as well as a host of young ladies from around Europe.
Proud mother Angela oozed glamour in a silver sequinned Jenny Packham gown as she posed alongside her husband of 28 years, who looked debonaire in white tie. 61st Street actor Courtney took to the floor for a special father-daughter dance before his wife joined him for a celebratory boogie.
Proud parents
The pair were all smiles as they supported their daughter, who, when not preparing for the ball of a lifetime, can be found at Harvard, where she recently moved nearly 3,000 miles from her LA home to study film and where she is part of a Black art collective and works for the college radio station.
Angela and Bronwyn open up about Le Bal
The Bassett-Vance family outing comes after Angela and her lookalike daughter spoke exclusively to HELLO! about her Le Bal attendance.
Reflecting on her beautiful gown, the deb told HELLO!: "I have never seen such a beautiful dress on myself, and I know Stéphane and his team worked so hard on this dress, so I am so honored to be wearing it in Paris! The dress makes me feel like a Disney princess in the best way possible!"
Her mother was previously unfamiliar with the ball and revealed that the invite "felt a little out of the blue initially".
"I wouldn't think it a normal occurrence to be vetted and invited onto a world stage at such an age," Angela admitted, but the 9-1-1 star and executive producer said that she had "no trepidations whatsoever," and "was swept away" by Bronwyn's enthusiasm.
"Bronwyn has a spirit of graciousness," her mother added. "She is at ease and seeks to put others at ease in whatever situation she finds herself."
What is Le Bal des Debutantes?
Organised by Madame Ophélie Renouard, the annual event flips the script on the debutante ball of the 18th century tradition and lets the female debs take centre stage. Though they are accompanied by a male cavalier, it is not about finding the young lady a suitable husband, but about celebrating their entry into adulthood.
Debs from the 2025 event included not only Bronwyn, but the Duke of Marlborough's daughter, Lady Araminta Spencer-Churchill, as well as Princess Eugenia of Hohenzollern, the daughter of Prince Albert and Princess Natalia of Hohenzollern, and Jillian Chan, the daughter of Chinese-Thai director Peter Chan and the actress and producer Sandra Ng.