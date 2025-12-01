Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bronwyn Vance is the belle of the ball in enchanting tulle gown at Le Bal des Debutantes
Subscribe
Bronwyn Vance is the belle of the ball in enchanting tulle gown at Le Bal des Debutantes

Bronwyn Vance is the belle of the Débutante Ball in enchanting tulle gown

Black Panther actress Angela Bassett's daughter looked splendid as she joined the Duke of Marlborough's daughter at the debutante ball in Paris

Bronwyn Vance posed in white dress with gold flowers© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
4 minutes ago
Share this:

Le Bal des Debutantes on 29 November saw 19 young ladies take to the Shangri-La hotel in Paris for the annual society event, but it was a certain Hollywood scion who stole the show. 

Bronwyn Vance, the daughter of Black Panther actress Angela Bassett and her Grotesquerie star husband Courtney B. Vance, was the belle of the ball as she arrived at the prestigious debutante event in a glorious Stéphane Rolland gown.

Bronwyn Vance posed in grand room in white gown© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage

The 19-year-old's stunning dress featured a captivating full tulle skirt with a wrap-style top featuring a sweetheart neckline. Elevating the fairytale feel, the French designer added Bardot-style sleeves to Bronwyn's dress, as well as cascading gold flowers.

Bronwyn Vance and her cavalier Slater Vance dance playfully at ball© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage

A family outing

Making it a family affair, the young beauty looked stunning as she was escorted to the ball by none other than her twin brother, Slater. Bronwyn's actor parents were also in attendance to celebrate her formal entry into society, which saw her attend the ball alongside fellow American debs Ruby Kemper and Reagan Sacks, as well as a host of young ladies from around Europe. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Meet the most famous debutantes of all time
Angela Bassett in silver dress and Courtney B. Vance in white tie© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage

Proud mother Angela oozed glamour in a silver sequinned Jenny Packham gown as she posed alongside her husband of 28 years, who looked debonaire in white tie. 61st Street actor Courtney took to the floor for a special father-daughter dance before his wife joined him for a celebratory boogie.  

Bronwyn Vance and her cavalier Slater Vance with their parents Angela Bassett et Courtney B. Vance laughing at ball© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage

Proud parents

The pair were all smiles as they supported their daughter, who, when not preparing for the ball of a lifetime, can be found at Harvard, where she recently moved nearly 3,000 miles from her LA home to study film and where she is part of a Black art collective and works for the college radio station.

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance dancing at ball© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage

Angela and Bronwyn open up about Le Bal

The Bassett-Vance family outing comes after Angela and her lookalike daughter spoke exclusively to HELLO! about her Le Bal attendance.

Bronwyn Vance blowing kiss at mother Angela Bassett in white gown© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage

Reflecting on her beautiful gown, the deb told HELLO!: "I have never seen such a beautiful dress on myself, and I know Stéphane and his team worked so hard on this dress, so I am so honored to be wearing it in Paris! The dress makes me feel like a Disney princess in the best way possible!"

Bronwyn Vance and Angela Bassett dancing in gowns© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage

Her mother was previously unfamiliar with the ball and revealed that the invite "felt a little out of the blue initially". 

"I wouldn't think it a normal occurrence to be vetted and invited onto a world stage at such an age," Angela admitted, but the 9-1-1 star and executive producer said that she had "no trepidations whatsoever," and "was swept away" by Bronwyn's enthusiasm.

Bronwyn Vance and her father Courtney Vance sharing a dance surrounded by people at ball© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage

"Bronwyn has a spirit of graciousness," her mother added. "She is at ease and seeks to put others at ease in whatever situation she finds herself."

ladies in ballgowns holding up glasses in grand hotel © Le Bal / Pascal Chevallier / Bestimage

What is Le Bal des Debutantes?

Organised by Madame Ophélie Renouard, the annual event flips the script on the debutante ball of the 18th century tradition and lets the female debs take centre stage. Though they are accompanied by a male cavalier, it is not about finding the young lady a suitable husband, but about celebrating their entry into adulthood.

Debs from the 2025 event included not only Bronwyn, but the Duke of Marlborough's daughter, Lady Araminta Spencer-Churchill, as well as Princess Eugenia of Hohenzollern, the daughter of Prince Albert and Princess Natalia of Hohenzollern, and Jillian Chan, the daughter of Chinese-Thai director Peter Chan and the actress and producer Sandra Ng.

Other Topics
More Celebrity Style
See more
Read More