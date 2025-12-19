Dolly Parton has fans doing a double take with rare photo of lookalike younger sister

Dolly Parton had fans doing a double take when she shared a photo featuring her rarely seen younger sister, Rachel.

The 79-year-old country music star and her 66-year-old sibling looked more like twins in a festive photo shared on Instagram this week.

Both women rocked voluminous blonde hair and figure-hugging outfits that highlighted their similar hourglass figures.

Dolly stood over her sister, wearing a plunging champagne-colored dress while holding a dish from their cookbook, Good Lookin' Cookin', while Rachel sat at a piano wearing a red dress and a huge smile to match Dolly's.

"The holidays are all about coming together in the kitchen, sharing a meal and making memories with the people you love, just like my sister Rachel and I always have," Dolly captioned the image, while also plugging their cookbook, adding: "Plan your festive feast with our cookbook #GoodLookinCookin!"

Dolly's followers loved the rare snapshot of the two, with one commenting: "That is so nice family always comes first you both look gorgeous." A second said: "So wonderful to see you and your sister."

A third added: "What a beautiful picture of you and your sister." The similarities between Dolly and Rachel blew others away. "I literally thought you were serving yourself! Twins!" one responded. Another joked: "Pardon, there is another one of you?"

© Getty Images Dolly and Rachel are very close

Good Lookin' Cookin'

Dolly and Rachel released Good Lookin' Cookin' in September 2024, and Dolly revealed what a "joy" it was to create something with her sister.

"I love good cooking, but not as much as I love my sister Rachel," she wrote at the time. "So, getting to combine the two was a joy beyond belief for me. We hope you have as much fun reading these stories as we did putting them together."

© Instagram Dolly has 11 siblings

While promoting the book, Dolly revealed that several recipes were influenced by her childhood, notably her mom's Skillet Cornbread, which Rachel learned to make when she was just five years old.

"It's one of my favorite dishes, period," the "I Will Always Love You" singer shared with EatingWell.

"If I'm making potato soup — Mama called 'em soup taters — or if I'm making a big old pot of great northern white beans or pinto beans, you have got to have a skillet of cornbread with that, no doubt about it."

© Instagram Dolly loves to create meals in her colorful kitchen

She added: "We lived on a farm and grew our own corn. We had fresh corn on the cob (roasting ears, as they call 'em), cream-style corn that we would scrape off the cob, and we also shucked that corn when it dried in the wintertime, and Daddy would take it down to the gristmill to grind into cornmeal."

Dolly also spoke about food being an important part of their large family dynamic, which also sometimes included extended relatives.

"I think most families, big families certainly, kind of everything centers around the kitchen and food. We grew up with all of our grandmas and our aunts and our mom, everybody cooking such great country food."