Ree Drummond reunites with baby granddaughter in new photos from family vacation — see

Christmas may not be for another week still, but Ree Drummond is sneaking in an extra family getaway before the holiday arrives.

With only a few days before Santa Claus arrives, the Pioneer Woman host jet off from her Oklahoma home to Vail, Colorado, reuniting with not only her daughters, but also her first grandchild Sofia after almost a month apart.

The Food Network star has been married to husband Ladd Drummond since 1996, and the couple are parents to daughters Alex, 27 — who shares baby Sofia with husband Mauricio Scott — and Paige, 25, sons Bryce, 21, and Todd, 20, plus they welcomed Jamar, 21, into the family in 2018 after they became his foster parents.

© The Pioneer Woman Ree shared adorable photos of her reunion with Sofia

In her latest blog post, Ree documented much of the family trip to the beloved ski village, and endearingly wrote: "I couldn't wait to head to the airport to meet my baby!! I mean Alex and Mauricio's baby, but my baby! (And okay...Alex and Mauricio, too.) I was so happy to see Sofia, I couldn't see straight. It had been ages! (Almost a month, which is a lifetime!)"

The doting grandmother went on to share an adorable photo of her reunion with Sofia, in which she is pictured right by the car door, carrying the tot, who has a big smile on her face.

Further writing about the trip and what they got up to, Ree shared: "We had a great ladies' lunch and Alex and I got all caught up on life. It's so fun to dine out with Sofia! She loves eating more than anything on earth, and Alex and I feel the same way!"

© The Pioneer Woman The Drummond family enjoyed a trip to Vail, Colorado

Other photos included Ree's other children Paige and Bryce out on the mountain, along with the latter's girlfriend Audrey as well as Mauricio.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the blog post and gush over the pics, with one writing: "Aww!! How fun!!! Y'all are so fun! Alex, Paige, Audrey, You, and Sofia are SO BEAUTIFUL!!!" as others followed suit with: "Love the pics. Hope you all enjoy yourselves in Colorado. Sofia is growing too fast and so beautiful. Christmas Blessings to you all," and: "Aw that is nice, family time is always important this time of the year."

The Drummond family home

When they are not away on family vacation, Ree and her husband Ladd famously live on a 433,000-acre, multi-generational ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, which houses their personal home, as well as The Lodge, the production hub for her Food Network show, which visitors can tour, plus Drummond Land & Cattle Co known for its large production of beef.

© Ree Drummond Bryce, Mauricio, Alex, Paige's husband David, Paige, Ree and Ladd

Per a 2017 analysis from The Land Report, as of that year, the Drummond family were the 23rd largest landowner in the US, and as of 2022, the family was the largest land-owning family in Osage County, owning about 9% of the county.

© The Pioneer Woman Ree and Ladd are based in Oklahoma

The Drummond family founding patriarch Frederick Drummond moved to Osage County, then the Osage Nation in Indian Territory, in 1886, four years after arriving in the United States from Scotland.

The Daily Mail also previously reported that the Bureau of Land Management has given Drummond Land & Cattle Co up to $23.9 million, as part of contracts awarded to the family to keep wild horses and donkeys on their massive property, as they need the land to "support animal protection," and for upkeep in land clean up.