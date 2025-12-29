Meet The Apprentice star Karren Brady's family - including her footballer husband and lookalike daughter

Karren Brady is one busy lady, between her appearances as Lord Sugar's aide on The Apprentice, her vice-chairmanship of West Ham United F.C., and her role as a baroness and member of the House of Lords.

But ahead of her appearance on The Celebrity Apprentice: Christmas Special on Monday night, we're taking a look at her life behind the scenes. Away from the boardroom, Karren is a wife to a Canadian former footballer and a mum to two grown-up children.

Of balancing her impressive career in business with her private life, Karren told the Daily Mail in 2018: "I think every mother will tell you that the guilt you carry around with you is enormous. But there are two things I love in my life – my family and my work, and I didn't want to give up either of them. Somehow, you just make it work."

It's no secret that Karren's family is close to her heart. Join us in meeting her beau of 30 years and their brood…

Paul Peschisolido © Getty Karren met Paul Peschisolido when he was a player for Birmingham City Karren and Paul have a major interest in common, and that's football. Toronto native Paul, now 54, started his sporting career at the Canadian Soccer League club Toronto Blizzard before joining Birmingham City in 1992, where he met his wife-to-be.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Celebrity grandparents with lookalike grandkids

View post on Instagram The pair tied the knot in 1995 during Karren's tenure as the managing director of Birmingham City. Paul had a decorated career at Birmingham City, becoming the top goalscorer in both of the seasons he played for the team before he moved on to play for a number of British teams, from Derby County to Fulham. "My husband, Paul Peschisolido, was our star player. I visited him in hospital when he was injured and ended up staying for five hours," Karren told the Daily Mail in 2018 of the beginning of their relationship.

© Instagram Karren and Paul have been married since 1995 "We got engaged quickly, were married, and had our first child a year later. I hadn't thought much about marriage until I met him, but it's one of those things – when you're not looking, it creeps up on you. We've been together for 23 years." It is with Paul that Karren went on to have two children – Sophia and Paolo.

Sophia Peschisolido © Instagram Karren and Paul share daughter Sophia Sophia is Karren's firstborn and her only daughter. Born on 2 May 1997, Sophia is a 28-year-old model and a mother herself, having welcomed two children with her fiancé, Frankie Makin. Her first child, Leo, was born in March 2024, while she welcomed her second bundle of joy, a son named George, in September 2025.

© Instagram Karren is a grandmother to Sophia's two children During an appearance on Loose Women in 2023 ahead of the arrival of her first grandchild, proud mum Karren said: "I'll tell you what's incredible: when your baby is having a baby. It's just an incredible feeling. "Sophia is so kind-spirited, she'll be a wonderful mother. She's so happy and so excited."

© Instagram Sophia and Frankie live with their sons in Dubai Sophia lives with her children and fiancé in Dubai, but before her move, she studied Film and Television at Nottingham University, funding her own studies by taking out a loan and getting a Saturday job. Her TV star mum told the Sunday Times: "I did not want to take away from her the feeling that she was investing in herself and her future." Of her relationship with her mum, Sophia told us in a 2013 exclusive interview: "I love her just as she is. She is just my mum to me, although she is an inspiration. All my friends tell me that."