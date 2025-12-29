Meet The Apprentice star Karren Brady's family - including her footballer husband and lookalike daughter

Lord Alan Sugar's aide, entrepreneur Baroness Karren Brady, is a proud mum of two and the wife of a famous Canadian footballer

Karren Brady in striped tee with husband in grey top© Instagram
Katie Daly
Katie Daly
23 minutes ago
Karren Brady is one busy lady, between her appearances as Lord Sugar's aide on The Apprentice, her vice-chairmanship of West Ham United F.C., and her role as a baroness and member of the House of Lords.

But ahead of her appearance on The Celebrity Apprentice: Christmas Special on Monday night, we're taking a look at her life behind the scenes. Away from the boardroom, Karren is a wife to a Canadian former footballer and a mum to two grown-up children. 

Of balancing her impressive career in business with her private life, Karren told the Daily Mail in 2018: "I think every mother will tell you that the guilt you carry around with you is enormous. But there are two things I love in my life – my family and my work, and I didn't want to give up either of them. Somehow, you just make it work."

It's no secret that Karren's family is close to her heart. Join us in meeting her beau of 30 years and their brood…

Paul Peschisolido

Paul Peschisolido in grey coat on football pitch© Getty
Karren met Paul Peschisolido when he was a player for Birmingham City

Karren and Paul have a major interest in common, and that's football. Toronto native Paul, now 54, started his sporting career at the Canadian Soccer League club Toronto Blizzard before joining Birmingham City in 1992, where he met his wife-to-be. 

View post on Instagram
 

The pair tied the knot in 1995 during Karren's tenure as the managing director of Birmingham City. Paul had a decorated career at Birmingham City, becoming the top goalscorer in both of the seasons he played for the team before he moved on to play for a number of British teams, from Derby County to Fulham.

"My husband, Paul Peschisolido, was our star player. I visited him in hospital when he was injured and ended up staying for five hours," Karren told the Daily Mail in 2018 of the beginning of their relationship. 

Karren and Paul at west ham ground© Instagram
Karren and Paul have been married since 1995

"We got engaged quickly, were married, and had our first child a year later. I hadn't thought much about marriage until I met him, but it's one of those things – when you're not looking, it creeps up on you. We've been together for 23 years." It is with Paul that Karren went on to have two children – Sophia and Paolo. 

Sophia Peschisolido

Karren and Paul with daughter Sophia in hot location holding baby© Instagram
Karren and Paul share daughter Sophia

Sophia is Karren's firstborn and her only daughter. Born on 2 May 1997, Sophia is a 28-year-old model and a mother herself, having welcomed two children with her fiancé, Frankie Makin. Her first child, Leo, was born in March 2024, while she welcomed her second bundle of joy, a son named George, in September 2025.

Karren brady beside husband with baby on shoulders© Instagram
Karren is a grandmother to Sophia's two children

During an appearance on Loose Women in 2023 ahead of the arrival of her first grandchild, proud mum Karren said: "I'll tell you what's incredible: when your baby is having a baby. It's just an incredible feeling.

"Sophia is so kind-spirited, she'll be a wonderful mother. She's so happy and so excited."

Sophia in black dress in bar with Frankie holding baby© Instagram
Sophia and Frankie live with their sons in Dubai

Sophia lives with her children and fiancé in Dubai, but before her move, she studied Film and Television at Nottingham University, funding her own studies by taking out a loan and getting a Saturday job. Her TV star mum told the Sunday Times: "I did not want to take away from her the feeling that she was investing in herself and her future."

Of her relationship with her mum, Sophia told us in a 2013 exclusive interview: "I love her just as she is. She is just my mum to me, although she is an inspiration. All my friends tell me that." 

Paolo Peschisolido

Paolo Peschisolido is Karren's only son. Little is known about Paolo, 26, as he keeps his life away from the spotlight, though he has been known to make a handful of public appearances with his mum. 

Karren Brady holds her CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) alongside son, daughter and husband© Getty
Paolo stays out of the limelight

In 2014, Paolo joined his parents at the NBA Live basketball match between the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks at the 02 Arena in London. He also supported his mum that same year at her CBE investiture at Buckingham Palace.

