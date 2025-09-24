Exclusive: Coldwater star Eve Myles on finding hope again following 'tsunami' of grief

Eve Myles has kept a busy diary this year as she is set to star in three new dramas this autumn: The Crow Girl on Paramount, The Guest on BBC1, and the ITV thriller Coldwater. But behind the scenes of her glittering career, the Welsh actress, 47, is even busier raising her three children: Matilda, Siena, and Mackenzie.

Now, sitting down with Ateh Jewel for an episode of HELLO!'s Second Act podcast, the Broadchurch star reveals the special role her youngest child has played in her life. Eve lost both of her parents just over a year apart, and found out she was pregnant with Mackenzie shortly after her mother's passing.

© Getty Images Eve gave birth to her third child after losing her mum

"She was the gift from my mum to keep us all moving forward," the star said. "We have to move through grief, and work a way around it. Sometimes it's a minute at a time. Sometimes an hour or a day at a time. It hits me sometimes like a tsunami. It pins me, and I can't get back up. And then I’ve got to do something for the kids." Amid her grief, Eve admitted that Mackenzie soon became a "symbol of love and light and hope".

Eve on raising three children

Eve, who shares her children with husband of 31 years, actor Bradley Freegard, also opened up about her experience of having her third child in her forties, having been 43 when she gave birth to Mackenzie. "I was fun with the first one. I'm knackered with the third. My girls are very, very different. So there's a different approach," she admitted.

© Polly Thomas/BAFTA/Shutterstock Eve shares her children with Bradley Freegard

"We do have big careers, and you know, I was 31 when I had Matilda, and I love it. There's nothing more grounding than becoming a mum. I think it really kind of brings everything into focus. Clean, sharp focus," Eve added.

"The difference is I can no longer do trampolining. The difference between having Matilda in my early 30s and then having Mackenzie when I was 43, I think it's obviously you just I was way more relaxed, actually, because I'd done it twice before."

Confidence in motherhood

Reflecting on becoming a more confident parent by the time she was a mother of three, Eve mused: "She is a healthy, beautiful little thing. And just more chilled out, actually, really chilled out. With the first, when you don’t know what everything is, you're reading the books of why we should be doing this, and am I doing everything right?

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Eve revealed she was more relaxed with her third child

"I'm checking everything twice. Three times, four times. With Mackenzie, I just became a bit more relaxed with it. And dare I say, I've enjoyed it more?"