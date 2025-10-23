Meet Celia Imrie's famous actor son who starred in The Crown

Celia Imrie has been one of the highlights on this current series of Celebrity Traitors from her imitations of a wailing banshee to passing wind during a tense cabin moment. And while we have no indication of who might star in a second series of the popular BBC show, there's the possibility that the Thursday Murder Club star's son, Angus, could make an appearance as he's followed in his famous mum's footsteps by entering the world of showbusiness. Here's all you need to know about Celia's famous son…

Angus Imrie

Celia welcomed her son with her partner, fellow actor Benjamin Whitrow, back in 1994, but Celia took charge of raising the young boy. Angus caught the acting bug very early on in his life, appearing in 2001's Station Jim, at the age of five, albeit in an uncredited role. His next on-screen appearance was in 2007's Kingdom, where he appeared alongside Celia, playing her son.

Speaking to Collider in 2019 about his love of acting from a young age, he said: "Well, the thing is, when I was growing up and fell in love with acting, I never really associated it with what my parents did, because what they do is a job and everything, and it was on film sets. It was very different from when I found the love for performing in stuff at school, and it was really just doing stuff for an audience and getting that immediate response."

© Netflix Angus played Prince Edward in the fourth series of The Crown

However, one of his biggest roles came in 2020 when the young actor, who was aged 26 at the time, played Prince Edward in the fourth season of The Crown. The role saw him act opposite Olivia Colman, who he had previously appeared with in Fleabag, where he played Creepy Jake. Speaking to the Yorkshire Post in 2020 about working on the show created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, he said: "There were times when Phoebe would say in the middle of filming, 'This isn't working, I'm going to rewrite it.' It was so fresh and vital. Every moment really mattered."

Celia has reflected on her joy of having a son over a daughter, confessing to the Daily Mail: "I'm glad he's not a girl, only because we would be fighting for the same roles and that causes tension if there's two female actors in the family. I'm glad Angus is a whole generation younger and is in his own lane. I'm terribly proud of him."

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Angus and Celia have a close relationship

Although Benjamin, who died in 2017 and had been nominated for a BAFTA for his role in 1995's Pride and Prejudice, didn't play a large part in Angus' life, the pair were still very close. In the same interview, Celia explained: "Angus adored his father. They were very close, and I think it was all not following the rules again."

Other credits

Alongside The Crown and Fleabag, Angus has had quite the varied acting career. One of his biggest roles is as Josh Archer in the popular radio soap opera, The Archers. Angus has been playing the character, who tries to see himself as a businessman, since 2014. He also appeared in the animated series, Star Trek: Progidy, where he played one of the show's main characters, Zero.

© Getty Images Angus has an extensive stage and screen career

The 31-year-old actor also has a blossoming film and stage career, including appearing alongside Robert Pattinson in 2025's Mickey 17. Ahead of appearing in a stage production of Never Let Me Go in 2024, Angus told SussexWorld: "We started at the Rose Theatre in Kingston and adapting to each new space has been a challenge. We had a narrow proscenium arch in Northampton and then a wider one and now we are in Bristol and I've heard that Chichester is absolutely enormous. I can't wait for that challenge. I'm glad it's at the end of the run! Chichester is the last week so I hope we get good crowds. We're all dreading this coming to an end. I don't know what on earth we're going to be doing with ourselves. We would love there to be other dates in the future."

Personal life

Although Angus keeps most of his personal life out of the spotlight, the actor is a father to a son. Speaking to the Oxford Mail in 2021, when his son was three, Angus shared: "Getting outdoors was definitely the main thing and now things have opened up again its just wonderful to be able to take him to all the museums in Oxford. It is different adventures all the time."