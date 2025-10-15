Victoria Beckham reveals 'horrible' reaction to seeing stories about Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Beckham

Victoria Beckham is currently promoting her self-titled documentary and on Wednesday, she made an appearance on American show, Today with Jenna & Friends. As well as speaking about her new Netflix documentary, the star was also quizzed about her four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. With the family often in the headlines with their professional and personal lives, the Beckham matriarch was asked about her reaction to seeing her children in the press.

"My gosh, it's so horrible," she responded. "For me and David, the way we communicate with our children is so important." However, she was full of pride as she spoke about their personalities, describing her brood as "kind". The mother-of-four said: "I'm so proud of all of the kids, they are so kind, they work hard."

The fashion designer also revealed that her youngest child, Harper, 14, was now on social media, saying that her principle was to "say no, but to be responsible". The teenager made her debut on Instagram last month, with her first post featuring her beloved mum. The sweet snap saw the duo posing together and making kissing faces at the camera.

And it seems that the star isn't planning on welcoming another child with her husband, David. When asked about the possibility, Victoria joked: "Well, that is not gonna happen, I was thinking another store."

Feud with Brooklyn

The Beckham family is not currently harmonious following a falling out with the eldest son, Brooklyn. The feud was first noticed by fans when the eldest Beckham child stopped attending his mum's fashion shows and has failed to share posts commemorating special moments for the family, except for Harper and his grandmother's respective birthdays.

Speaking with The Sun last week about her parenting style, Victoria emphasised the need for communication. "The way we've brought up our kids is all about communication," she explained. "It's good to talk. As a family, we try to have dinner together every night – it's phones down and, 'What has everyone done today?' Just making sure that it's a safe forum for everybody to be honest and talk and laugh."

It's believed that tension initially started bubbling during Brooklyn's wedding to Nicola, however, any inklings of a row were repeatedly dismissed by both Victoria and the bride at the time. Since then, Brooklyn's absence from events and a string of unfollows on social media seem to suggest a bigger rift as the eldest Beckham spends more time with the Peltz family.

"From the minute Nicola came into the family, she hasn’t shown what Victoria would say is respect towards them," a source told HELLO!. "Tensions rose at their wedding and that situation has continued; Victoria and Nicola don't really get along. Over the past few months, Nicola has been causing things to fester and everyone to fall out."