Jillian Michaels surprises fans with new video of rarely-seen son Phoenix looking 'so grown already'

The Biggest Loser's Jillian Michaels' son Phoenix, 13, made a rare appearance on her social media and in a unique way.

He participated in her Keep It Real With Jillian Michaels podcast by interviewing one of his favorite artists Tom MacDonald.

The TV star introduced her son by saying: "For everybody watching, this is my son Phoenix. Phoenix, as I mentioned, is one of your biggest fans and Phoenix skipped school today Tom." Tom interjected: "I've skipped school for way worse reasons [back] then this so…"

Phoenix asked the musician: "What's your favorite song that you wrote and why," and Tom shared personal anecdotes. Fans flocked to the comments in disbelief that Phoenix has grown up right before their eyes.

© GC Images Jillian rarely shows her son online

One person wrote: "Did your son not get the memo that he isn't allowed to be so grown already?!?! Seems like such a good, grounded kid." A second person noted: "Phoenix is so big, wtf."

Another person added: "Phoenix is a smart guy! Great shirt and likes great music! You've raised a good one Jill." One person added: "Phoenix is so Handsome God bless."

Another follower continued: "Tom…. wow! Pretty unique talent, you have raised a really good son! I love how you allow him to share your platform." Jillian is the proud adoptive mother of two kids, Lukensia, 15, and Phoenix, whom she shares with her ex-fiancée Heidi Rhoades.

© WireImage She is the proud mother of two kids

The fitness trainer has expressed that she used to sometimes get "frustrated," when Phoenix spoke to people at eight-months old, because it reminded her too much of her.

She revealed: "He's a fiery little sucker. He's just like me. I'm like, 'You were supposed to be like Heidi!' But he's not. It's not good, not good," per People.

Phoenix was drawn to physical activity from an early age just like Jillian. She previously posted a video to her social media of Phoenix doing one-arm push-ups at the young age of four. Jillian captioned the clip: "Start em' young. Who else's kids think they're Olympians?"

© Getty Images Fans were shocked by how grown Phoenix has gotten

Phoenix has experimented with his style over the years as he played with numerous hair colors and ear piercings and Jillian has proudly supported his growth.

Jillian has also opened up about her take on parenting style when it comes to her older child Lukensia, who's in the thick of her teen years. She strongly believes in providing your kids with space as they explore who they are.

"Kids are accident-prone; they're going to tumble. As long as I know [Lukensia] is not going to die or get badly hurt, it's okay. We'd rather her be adventurous and fall and get back up, than helicopter around her and make her feel fragile," per Redbook.