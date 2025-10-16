Parenting expert reveals long-term effects of Kanye West going 'months' without seeing his children with Kim Kardashian

Recently, Kim Kardashian transparently opened up about the tough co-parenting situation that she and her former husband of seven years, Kanye West have. The mogul revealed on the Call Her Daddy podcast: "It's probably been a couple months since we've heard from him." The reality TV star further explained that the family "manages it really well," and that their four children "love their life and their routine and their schedule." Although her young kids have adapted to their dad's sporadic calls, what will the long-term effects of his sporadic appearances be on the pair's impressionable children? HELLO! exclusively reached out to Child Development and Parenting Specialist Dr. Yana Segal Sirotkin to get an informed analysis on the pair's complicated co-parenting situation.

Yana explained that due to Kanye's random reappearances, the children can develop an unhealthy attachment style. She expressed: "Their children have been experiencing minimal paternal contact combined with highly publicized parental disputes, which warrants serious developmental concerns. When children see their father sporadically, they struggle to develop secure attachment and form healthy internal working models for future relationships. This inconsistent presence creates confusion and may contribute to feelings of personal rejection ('If I were more lovable, Dad would visit more often') that undermine self-esteem and identity development."

© WireImage Kim and Kanye were married for seven years

Their kids are also impacted by their parents talking about their personal problems on such a large public scale. Yana added: "The fact that the parents air their grievances so publicly creates additional developmental challenges as children will face peer awareness, potential teasing or questions from classmates, and the permanent digital record of their family's struggles. This in turn can potentially increase feelings of shame, embarrassment, and loss of control over their own life story."

© Instagram Kim finalized their divorce in 2022

Their children may grow up mirroring the behavior that they saw showcased by their parents. Yana continued: "Finally, the children miss an opportunity to see their parents model appropriate conflict resolution, emotional regulation, and respect. Instead, they are learning that attacking the other parent is acceptable and that winning public opinion matters more than their own wellbeing. This robs them of the opportunity to learn how to set appropriate boundaries, how to form healthy relationships and communicate in constructive manner even under the most challenging circumstances."

© Instagram The two co-parent now

Although the expert explained the consequences, she also emphasized that regardless of hardships, children can still flourish thanks to having at least one strong presence in their lives which can bring a sense of safety. Yana added: "That said, children are remarkably resilient. Research consistently shows that individual temperament, having even one stable and emotionally available parent who prioritizes children's needs, extended family support, and therapeutic interventions can all serve as powerful protective factors. In this case, the consistency, support, and love the children receive from Kim and likely from their extended family have real potential to buffer the harmful effects of their father's sporadic presence and the ongoing public drama surrounding their family."

© Getty Images Kanye often goes "months" without contacting his kids

In the podcast, Kim also mentioned that sometimes Kanye goes through an "episode," due to struggling with his mental health, therefore, Kim would suggest having him come to her house to see the children or setting up a new time to be with them. The expert confirmed that Kim had a good parenting strategy. Yana explained: "Considering their father's documented struggles with his own mental health, it might be actually protective for the children to have less contact with their father, especially if his condition is not well controlled, sparing them the stress and anxiety of his unpredictable behavior."