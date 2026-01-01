WATCH: Jennifer Lopez's teenage twins Emme and Max join her on stage in Las Vegas during emotional moment

Jennifer Lopez is one proud mom! The Let's Get Loud hitmaker was feeling all the emotions on New Year's Eve as she took to the stage on the opening night of her 'Up All Night Live in Las Vegas' residency at The Colosseum at Ceasars Palace, where she was joined by her teenage twins for the new year countdown.

Emme and Max, 17, hugged their mom tight as they joined her to welcome in 2026, which can be seen in the footage above.

The sweet moment went down a treat with fans, who were quick to remark on their close bond. "Such a beautiful moment with your little coconuts," one wrote, while another responded: "This is so precious to see."

JLo spoke to Entertainment Tonight about raising her children as a single mom since they were three-years-old, and revealed that while they are fans of her music, they aren't interested in her work as they just see her as their mom.

She also revealed that they were both so "ready" to get out into the world as they prepare to leave home to go to college. "To see how they are thriving right now and the young adults that they are growing into. They are so ready for their life, they are so ready to get out there," she said.