Jennifer Lopez's child Emme twins with famous aunt in new photo following challenging year

Jennifer Lopez has been enjoying some quality family time with her twins Emme and Max, along with her sister Lynda Lopez and her daughter Lucie, over the holidays - and it looks like they are having an amazing time!

The award-winning singer and her loved ones have gone to Aspen, and she's been taking fans along for the ride.

New photos on social media feature a selection of snapshots from JLo's vacation so far, including a rare picture of her 16-year-old Emme posing with her cousin Lucie by the Christmas tree.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside Jennifer Lopez's insanely lavish lifestyle

The duo both wore matching tartan pyjamas, and in a separate photo, Jennifer's sister Lynda wore the exact same pair.

Jennifer and her twins are no doubt embracing the change of scenery following what has been a challenging year for the family.

© Instagram Jennifer Lopez's child Emme and her cousin Lucie in matching pyjamas

In August, it was announced that JLo and Ben were separating after two years of marriage. They were already living separate lives before the filing, with JLo listing the official date of separation as April 26.

The star had been pictured out and about with Ben, and his children, between April and August, and is thought to have remained close with them.

© Instagram JLo's sister Lynda Lopez also wore the same pyjamas for the holidays

Lynda has remained on good terms with Ben's children too, having formed a close bond with them during her sister's marriage to the actor.

The journalist was pictured with Ben's oldest daughter Violet, 19, earlier in the year, after visiting the teenager at Yale. Jennifer has been focusing on her family more than ever over the past few months.

© Instagram JLo with her child Emme and niece Lucie in Aspen

She shares Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and back in May, she treated fans to some never-before-seen family photos featuring her twins to mark Mother's Day.

In the caption, the award-winning singer wrote: "Thank you for giving me the privilege and gift to be your mother. The most beautiful blessing of my life.

© WireImage JLo marked her first Christmas since splitting from husband Ben Affleck

"Every day I wake up and think what I can do to be a better mother to you. I ask God to instinctually let me be able to feel what you need in every moment so I can guide you and love you in every way that I can, so I can show you by example what it is to be a loving, caring, conscious, good human to yourself and others."

Revealing the name she calls Emme, she continued: "Lulu and Max, I am here FOREVER to support you, encourage you, to remind you of your greatness of your goodness and your limitless capability. You. Can. Do. Anything. You are brilliant and beautiful and worthy of love and all the beautiful things in life. If you ever learn one thing from me, let it be that. I love you beyond forever…And ever… And ever…"