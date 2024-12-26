Jennifer Lopez shares photos of first Christmas since Ben Affleck split featuring teen twin Emme

It is a bit of a bittersweet holiday season for Jennifer Lopez, but she has a smile on her face nonetheless.

This holiday season marks the first that the "Let's Get Loud" singer is celebrating since her split from Ben Affleck.

Though the former couple appear to remain on amicable terms, they had been marred with rumors that their marriage was on the rocks since May, and the Hustlers actress formally filed for divorce in August, on their two year wedding anniversary.

As Christmas came and went, Jennifer took to Instagram and shared a glimpse into her celebrations in Aspen, Colorado.

In the photos, she is joined by one of her kids, Emme, 16 — who she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony along with Emme's twin Max — plus her sister Lynda Lopez, and her daughter Lucie.

She first shared a snap of her, Emme and Lucie sitting on a snowy bench in their fur lined puffer jackets while drinking some hot beverages, followed by a video of snow falling outside their vacation home.

The doting mom also shared a sweet selfie with her sister, who is two years younger than her, plus a heartwarming picture of Emme and Lucie in their plaid pajamas opening up their Christmas presents.

© GC Images Jennifer was spotted in Aspen with her family

In her caption, she added some snowflake and snowman emojis, and fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

© Instagram Her twins are 16

"Oh your smile is my favorite," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Such a beautiful family Jennifer & Merry Christmas, I hope your day is filled with joy and happiness and lots of goodies," and: "Merry Christmas to you and your familia Jen," as well as: "The cutest. Thank you for sharing these moments with us."

© Variety via Getty Images She has been recently promoting Unstoppable

Prior to Christmas, Jennifer was busy promoting her new movie Unstoppable, about Anthony Robles, the professional wrestler who was born without one leg.

© Mike Marsland With Judy Robles, who she plays in the film

In it, she stars as Anthony's mom Judy Robles, opposite Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, Don Cheadle, and Michael Peña, among others.

The film is the second her ex Ben produces with his good friend and longtime collaborator Matt Damon as part of their new production company, Artists Equity, the first having been Air.