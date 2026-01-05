Tatiana Schlossberg poses with her 2 kids in never-before-seen photo months before her death

Tatiana Schlossberg's family is keeping her memory alive in the days after her tragic passing at the age of 35 on December 30, 2025.

The writer and activist had been diagnosed with terminal acute myeloid leukemia, revealing the news in a personal essay published in The New Yorker in November.

The JFK Library Foundation released a new photograph of the late Kennedy scion, posing joyfully with her husband since 2017, George Moran, and their two children, Edwin and Josephine.

The snapshot was taken three months before her death in December, two months before she made her diagnosis public, and saw her basking in the sunshine with her loved ones (including the family's pet pooch), sporting a buzzed head as well.

© Getty Images Tatiana Schlossberg passed away on December 30, 2025 at the age of 35

"As we remember Tatiana and celebrate her life, our hearts are with her family and all who loved her," the caption beside the post read, including a snippet from her 2019 book Inconspicuous Consumption: The Environmental Impact You Don't Know You Have.

Tatiana was the daughter of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, and the granddaughter of President John F. Kennedy. Her passing was announced by the JFK Library Foundation on December 30 with a statement that read: "Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts," naming "George, Edwin and Josephine Moran, Ed, Caroline, Jack, Rose and Rory."

© Getty Images Tatiana was the daughter of Caroline Kennedy

Speaking with us at the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Gala earlier in December 2025, Tatiana's cousin Kerry Kennedy told us of how "brave" she was for going public with her diagnosis and helping spread awareness. "You know, she was so incredibly brave to express herself, and right now we're all holding her in our hearts, and holding Caroline in our hearts," Kerry told HELLO!.

In her New Yorker essay, Tatiana explained that her leukemia was discovered after she had given birth to her daughter Josephine in 2024, stemming from an abnormality in her white blood cell count.

© Getty Images Her brother is Jack Schlossberg, a popular political influencer and fellow writer

"A normal white-blood-cell count is around four thousand to eleven thousand cells per microlitre," she wrote. "Mine was a hundred and thirty-one thousand cells per microlitre. It could just be something related to pregnancy and delivery, the doctor said, or it could be leukemia. 'It's not leukemia,' I told George. 'What are they talking about?'"

She detailed the devastation she felt for her family upon learning of her disease, and how much they had stepped up to support her and her young family in the months since. "My parents and my brother and sister, too, have been raising my children and sitting in my various hospital rooms almost every day for the last year and a half."

© Getty Images Through her mom, she was the granddaughter of late former US President John F. Kennedy

"Now I have added a new tragedy to [my mother's] life, to our family's life, and there's nothing I can do to stop it. Mostly, I try to live and be with them now. But being in the present is harder than it sounds, so I let the memories come and go," Tatiana heartbreakingly penned.