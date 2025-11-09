Celebrities who've given their children up for adoption: from Patti Smith to Rod Stewart

Giving a child up for adoption is oftentimes one of the hardest decisions a parent can make, but one that some have to resort to for their child to have the life they deserve. While there are many reasons for placing a child up for adoption, a majority of those stem from young parents who can't afford to or don't have the means to support a little one, aiming to find them a better home. And some celebrities have had to be in that position as well.

While this isn't the case as much recently (at least, that we know of), over the decades, quite a few famous figures have opened up about having children in their youth and being forced to place them up for adoption to give them the life and upbringing they deserve. And thankfully, many of those stories have ended happily, sometimes even in reunions.

From renowned rockers like Patti Smith to screen legends like Clark Gable, here are seven celebrities who've placed their kids up for adoption…

© Getty Rod Stewart In 1964, Rod Stewart and his then-girlfriend Susannah Boffey welcomed a daughter named Sarah. However, they were both only 17, and decided eventually to place her up for adoption when she was five. She was eventually adopted by Gerald and Evelyn Thubron, who told her about her father when she turned 18. In recent years, they've reconnected and grown close.



© Getty Images for The Recording A Joni Mitchell In 1965, 21-year-old Joni Mitchell gave birth to her daughter Kilauren through her college boyfriend. However, as a struggling musician with little means, she couldn't care for her daughter and gave her up for adoption. The story of her daughter's existence broke in the 1993, and in 1997, they finally reunited. They're now close, and Joni is a grandmother through Kilauren.



© Getty Images Patti Smith In 1967, Patti Smith had just moved to Manhattan and gave birth to a daughter at just 20 years old. She quietly placed her up for adoption before meeting her eventual boyfriend and forever muse Robert Mapplethorpe. Very little is known about her now, although in recent years, the pair have reconnected and grown close, with Patti's daughter helping her find the former's biological father.



© Getty Images Roseanne and her daughter Roseanne Barr In 1970, 17-year-old Roseanne Barr welcomed a daughter, Brandi Ann Brown, and placed her up for adoption. Brandi finally found out the truth when she turned 18 and reunited with her biological mom, and the pair are now incredibly close. Although, earlier this year, Roseanne shared on the Dumb Blonde podcast that Brandi initially thought her biological mom was Goldie Hawn.



© Getty Images David and Allison David Foster In 1970, 20-year-old David Foster welcomed his daughter Allison Jones Foster and placed her up for adoption. She eventually reconnected with her father as an adult and they're now very close. Allison is a mom-of-two herself and even serves as the secretary to the Board, Director, Business & Stakeholder Relations of the David Foster Foundation.



© Getty Images Mercedes Ruehl In 1976, when Mercedes Ruehl was 28, she placed her son Christopher up for adoption. He eventually reconnected with his Oscar-winning mom when he turned 21, and developed not only a close relationship with her, but also with her new family with husband David Geiser and their son Jake, whom they'd adopted in 1999. Christopher eventually became Jake's godfather.

