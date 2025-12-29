Meet Paul Newman's three children from his first marriage before meeting Joanne Woodward

Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward's Hollywood union is often considered the gold standard for marriages in the entertainment industry.

The pair first met in 1953 while working on a production of Picnic on Broadway and fell in love soon after, eventually tying the knot in 1958 and welcoming three daughters together.

© Getty Images Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward were married from 1958 until his 2008 death

The couple famously were incredibly gushy about each other and remained faithful and just as much in love for 50 years, until Paul's death in 2008.

However, before marrying Joanne, the Oscar-winning actor actually had to divorce his first wife, Jackie Witte, given the pair were still married when he met Joanne. Paul and Jackie were married from 1949 to 1958, welcoming three kids of their own before divorcing. Here's what HELLO! knows of their lives now…

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The More The Merrier: Big Celebrity Families

© Getty Images Scott Newman Alan Scott Newman was born in September 1950, the Cool Hand Luke star's only son. As a teenager, Scott dropped out of college to start working as a stuntman in his father's films. Scott struggled with being clubbed under the "Newman" name, wanting to forge an identity of his own. Eventually, he was able to accrue credits in films like The Towering Inferno (1974) and Fraternity Row (1977).



© Getty Images Scott struggled with alcoholism later in his life, and in 1978, he died of an accidental overdose of valium and alcohol with other drugs. His devastated father established the Scott Newman Center in 1980, dedicated to providing education on dealing with substance abuse.



© Getty Images Susan Newman Susan Kendall Newman, born in 1953, was an actress and producer, first appearing in off-Broadway shows in the 1970s and starred in the 1978 film I Wanna Hold Your Hand. Through her work as a producer, she has received nominations for a Golden Globe, a Humanitas Award, Emmys, a Peabody Award, and a Grammy Award, most notably for the 1980 telefilm The Shadow Box, co-starring her stepmother Joanne.



© Getty Images She later turned to advocacy and philanthropy, working with the Scott Newman Center and later the Newman's Own Foundation. She and her half-sister Nell filed a lawsuit against their family's foundation for "questionable practices" in 2022, although it was dropped in 2022. Susan passed away at the age of 72 in August 2025, with her obituary stating she was known "for her sharp wit and tongue, generosity and love, and her devotion to family and friends."

