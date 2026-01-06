Princess Leonor is the spitting image of father King Felipe in military uniform

Princess Leonor of Spain, the heir to the Spanish crown, is currently undergoing her three-year military training, a constitutional necessity that will prepare her for the day she takes on the role of Supreme Commander of Spain's army when she accedes to the throne.

The 20-year-old is following in her father's footsteps, as King Felipe took a similar path with his own military training in the late 1980s and early 1990s. In a new picture, she looks like the spitting image of her father, as she is coming to the end of her training.

To commemorate the Pascua Militar, a military ceremony that takes place every year on 6 January, the Spanish royal household shared a split photograph of King Felipe and his eldest daughter side-by-side, and the two couldn't look more similar.

In the caption of their post, the official account wrote in Spanish: "On the occasion of #PascuaMilitar, we wish to pay tribute to the Armed Forces and the Civil Guard, always steadfast in their spirit of service. Their commitment, effort, and dedication to the defence of Spain and the Spanish people are a source of pride and gratitude."

Princess Leonor's military service

Currently, Princess Leonor is in her final year of military training, which she began in September 2025 with her first ever Top Gun moment, as she joined the General Air Academy in San Javier, Murcia. She was then seen wearing the blue Air Force uniform, which she has now likely got very accustomed to, for the first time.

© Europa Press via Getty Images Princess Leonor climbing into a training simulator

As reported by HELLO!'s sister publication, HOLA!, the heir to the Spanish throne had flying lessons on the ground before progressing to the air. This comes after she spent her summer completing her naval training and spent time at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza for her first year.

Ever the doting father, King Felipe has occasionally shared his pride in his daughter publicly. In January 2025, he made a touching speech about Princess Leonor's military training, saying: "An experience, dear Leonor, that will remain, as it happened to me and also to your grandfather, among the best memories of your military training."

© Getty Images King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia and Princess Leonor at the Pascua Militar ceremony at the Royal Palace on January 06, 2026 in Madrid

He also explained that the various ports she will visit have "so much Spanish influence" and "will teach you a lot about what we were and what we are." The Spanish King concluded by urging his eldest daughter and her colleagues to make the most of the "human and seafaring" experience, because "it will continue to be of value to you, as it has been for me, for a lifetime."