Prince William's hilarious 7-word reaction to son Louis' huge Christmas gift

The Prince and Princess of Wales received armfuls of gifts from well-wishers as they joined their parents and fellow members of the royal family on the annual Christmas Day walkabout at Sandringham – but one struck a chord with Prince Louis.

The youngest of William and Kate's children, who is just seven years old, was handed an enormous teddy bear by a well-wisher who stood outside St Mary Magadelene Church, where the royals gathered for the festive morning service. Grinning as he accepted the bear, Louis struggled to hold it as he was already carrying soft toys and boxes of chocolate.

"It's almost the size of you, Louis!" William quipped, smiling as he looked at his son wrestling the armfuls of gifts. "You'll have to carry it back," the prince, 44, added. Louis' sister, Princess Charlotte, 10, gratefully accepted a book, telling the well-wisher: "Thank you so much, that's very kind of you."

© UK Press via Getty Images Prince Louis accepted a huge teddy bear from a well-wisher

Prince Louis amuses well-wishers

The enormous teddy bear wasn't the only source of amusement, as playful Prince Louis also accepted a huge Lindt wrapped chocolate. HELLO!'s US Royal News Correspondent, Alexandra Hurtado, was there to witness the moment and said it was one of her highlights of the day.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Prince Louis can't hide his excitement at Christmas gift

"A giant Lindt chocolate ball was given to Prince William for his youngest son, and Prince Louis seemed very excited to receive the chocolate as he swiped it from his dad's hands and hugged the gift," she revealed. "Cheeky Louis! It was definitely one of the highlights of the morning."

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Prince Louis held on tightly to his huge Lindt chocolate ball

It's not the first time that Louis has shown his sweet tooth, as during last Christmas' walkabout, Prince William pointed at his son and said "chocolate" and then pointed at Charlotte saying "flowers", before summing up their gift preferences: "Very good!"

Princess Charlotte is a 'star' during walkabout

Princess Charlotte, who also joined her eldest brother, Prince George, 12, on the walkabout, delighted fans as she interacted with them and smiled for selfies. Sources told HELLO! that Charlotte happily smiled and posed for selfies with the crowds who had gathered to celebrate Christmas Day with the royals. "She is such a little star," they said.

© Alamy Live News. The royal children received flowers, teddies and chocolates

The Sandringham walkabout has been an annual royal tradition since 1988. This year, the Wales family was seen with not only King Charles and Queen Camilla, but also the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, and Zara and Mike Tindall.