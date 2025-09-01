Princess Leonor has a Top Gun moment as she wears air force uniform for the first time

Princess Leonor had her first Top Gun moment as she joined the General Air Academy in San Javier, Murcia on Monday. The Spanish royal, 19, has marked the start of her final year of her military training as a future captain general of the Armed Forces when she accedes the throne.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia's eldest daughter was seen wearing the blue Air Force uniform for the first time upon arrival, before she later changed into a green jumpsuit as she was climbed aboard one of the Ministry of Defense's Pilatus PC-21s, an advanced training aircraft used by the Air Force to train pilots before moving on to fighter jets.

Leonor will firstly have flying lessons on the ground before she progresses to the air, HELLO!'s sister publication, HOLA! reports. The princess completed her naval training this summer, while her first year was spent with the General Military Academy in Zaragoza.

The royal's enrolment comes after the Spanish royals spent their traditional summer break in Palma de Mallorca before enjoying a more private holiday in Greece. See photos from Leonor's first day at the General Air Academy.

1/ 6 © Europa Press via Getty Images Princess Leonor arrives at the General Air Academy In uniform Princess Leonor was all smiles as she arrived at the General Air Academy, dressed immaculately in her Air Force uniform. This uniform is worn for events of special significance and comprises a tunic and trousers, a cap, black lace-up shoes and white gloves. Leonor also wore the red cord across her shoulders that she first wore as a first-year cadet.



2/ 6 © Europa Press via Getty Images Princess Leonor was greeted warmly Final year The princess is following in the footsteps of her father, King Felipe, who took a similar path with his own military training in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The king and queen were not present for their daughter's first day at the Air Academy.



3/ 6 © Europa Press via Getty Images Princess Leonor changed into a flight suit Entering the aircraft hangar After greeting all the commanders who were waiting for her, Leonor signed a guest book before changing into a green flight suit – a look that is synonymous with Tom Cruise's 1986 action-drama, Top Gun.



4/ 6 © Europa Press via Getty Images Leonor's surname combines her mother and father's families Family name Princess Leonor was escorted into the aircraft hangar by a fellow officer. Her uniform features the Spanish flag as well as her family name, Borbón Ortiz.



5/ 6 © Europa Press via Getty Images Princess Leonor climbs into the training simulator Eager to learn While it may be some time before Leonor is flying solo, the princess was enthusiastic on her first day and comfortably climbed into the into the cockpit of a PC 21 "Pilatus"; an advanced training aircraft with which the Air and Space Force trains its future pilots.



6/ 6 © Europa Press via Getty Images Leonor was shown the ropes on her first day Military ranks Leonor currently holds the rank of Cadet Ensign with the Army and Midshipman following completion of her naval training earlier this summer.

